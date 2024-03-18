In cutting their coats according to their clothes, a Nigerian couple settled for a simple wedding which cost N50k

The new groom took to social media to announce his successful wedding, adding that the economy was hard

Social media users shared their thoughts on the couple's moderate wedding, while some picked holes in the groom's post

Amid the economic hardship in the country, a Nigerian couple, Mr and Mrs Joseph Udu, held a simple wedding on a N50k budget on Sunday, March 17.

Udu Lucky Obukohwo, the new groom, revealed on Facebook that they got the inspiration for their moderate wedding from Ossai Ovie Success, an advocate of 'N50k marriage.'

Mr and Mrs Joseph Udu spent N50k for their wedding. Photo Credit: Udu Lucky Obukohwo

Source: Facebook

"Our 50k wedding according to Ossai Ovie Success.

"We had our traditional wedding yesterday and decided to do something little but impactful.

"Economy hard, you wan come do pass your self join? Do your power and we all go dey alright," the groom wrote.

Ossai Ovie Success celebrates the couple

Reacting to the couple's simple wedding, Ossai Ovie Success commended them for getting married according to their capacity.

He revealed the couple used their old clothes for the wedding and only spent money on the ring.

Ovie urged unmarried folks to take a cue from the newly wedded couple.

In a similar ceremony, a couple had a simple wedding which lasted 10 minutes with just two guests.

Netizens celebrate Mr and Mrs Joseph Udu

Orji King-Maxz said:

"Wow Beautiful. Congratulations.

"Wedding no hard at all, na you wan feed the whole community to impress village people..."

Susanna Okafor said:

"Antenatal in a good hospital is 100k.

"Just saying because I can see that she’s pregnant. I don’t even want to start with how much baby clothes and food cost."

Opeyemi Abejide Jasper said:

"Congratulations to them.

"It's not about the wedding, it's about the marriage.

"Feeding, accommodation and when children sets in, the baby food, clothes, cream, Pampers etc

"I never eat sounds better than we never eat.

"Make God help me."

Moni Justin said:

"Baba look well, the girl get bele that's why they rushed. No dey deceive people."

Godwin Godswill said:

"Who put the law day dey must use suit and gown do wedding?"

John Pennyson said:

"Oga dem still spend pass 50k, those uniform clothes wey dem wear nor pass 40k?"

Okpara Ogbonnia Daniel said:

"After all if you incur debt na on top your head."

Couple do low-budget wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had done a simple wedding.

A Facebook user, Ifejika Henry Chikwado, shared the couple's pictures on the social media platform as he congratulated them.

In the pictures, the couple wore only matching T-shirts with their photo printed in front and smiled as they exchanged rings. Henry made fun of single people, saying they were yet to find life partners because they wanted to impress people and their community.

Source: Legit.ng