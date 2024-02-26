Singer Burna Boy's mum Bose Ogulu has won the admiration of social media users after she was seen dancing to her son's song in black attire

She stood with her daughter Nissi, who also adorned a black outfit, and they looked excited in an area that looked like a backstage

The singer's mum's trousers were quite big and appeared like a hot air balloon, but it gave her a stylish look

Bose Ogulu, the mother of popular Nigerian afrobeats singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, got the attention of her fans as she rocked a creative black dress.

The celebrity mother's attire was made of puffy black trousers which looked bloated like a hot air balloon. She also adorned a lovely black dress with white designs.

Bose, who is also the manager of her son, stood beside her daughter Nissi Ogulu, as they danced to Burna Boy's song.

Check out the video of Bose Ogulu's unique black attire below:

Fans react to Bose's outfit, dance steps

Many people have reacted to the dance steps and the outfit of Burna Boy's mum. Check out some of their comments below:

@ms.adetola:

"It's always her drip for me. Go, mama."

@ox6ygen_jr:

"Burna mama self get vibe pass una fave."

@da__wave_gramm:

"This is the real definition of my mama carry me reach there."

@truce504:

"Wetin she wear?"

@richaffair_kingston:

"Vibes dey body, see my wife Nissi."

@the_princeig:

"When your mama dey your back, greatness."

@sagircon:

"Na dis 1 be, like mother like son."

@diamond__luxe019:

"Best family I know o."

@callmemagnificent:

"Nobody can support you more than family."

@squander4president:

"Mama Burna get swag."

@smilecut_loading:

"Go mama."

