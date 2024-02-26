Nigerian multi-award-winning singer Burna Boy proved to be one of the world's most successful Afrobeats artists

The Atlantic Record star made another history as the first African artist to sell out Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

Videos from the grandiose saw Burna Boy put out some impressive stage displays while his mum and sister relished the moment from backstage

Nigerian super-talented singer Damini Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, left another historic imprint on the shores of greatness with his most recent concert at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

On Saturday, February 24, the I Told Them artist squeezed his fans and music lovers into Scotiabank Arena, filling the two-story stage with backup dancers to deliver the best of his vocal dexterity.

Burna Boy sells out Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The stadium, over 20k capacity, saw Burna entertain the massive crowd with a range of hits from his repertoire and complimented them with some fascinating dance moves.

Another exciting video from the event captured when Bose Ogulu, mum and manager of the Grammy award-winning artist, danced to her son's performance backstage alongside one of her daughters, Nissi.

See the video of Burna Boy on stage

See the video of Burna's mum dancing

Reactions trail Burna Boy's stadium shutdown

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

adejoke_royal:

"I just like this man, he's always doing his thing."

officialolami0_:

"Burnaboy dey do him own lowkey ❤but if nah 30bg nah nöise dey go dey make up and down."

theokeijoseph:

"Show working !! No be to dy dash dash money! No be cho cho cho!!! Show workings!"

mary_buthelezi:

"The greatest export out of Africa, the greatest performer, the most versatile artist out of Africa.. a global mega superstar ODG GOAT."

curtis_yuppie:

"He’s doing it back to back ! Congratulations to him."

lafroisnotyourguy:

"Na this man them dey compare with OBO."

nuel_la_nigz:

"Imagine if tickets were $10 Omo see numbers they’ll rack in, then compare with the actual amount damnn."

Eedris Abdulkareem claims Burna Boy is impotent

The Nigerian hip-hop veteran responded to his junior colleague Burna Boy's outburst towards him.

Legit.ng previously reported that the old-time artist slammed his junior colleague for claiming that no one paved the way for him in the industry.

Eedris also blasted the act of threatening his life, saying that pretending to have ultimate power is the height of tasteless comedy.

In another post by the music legend, he bragged about being able to recover from the donations fans gave him and stated that the same donations won't be able to save Burna's organs for reproduction.

Source: Legit.ng