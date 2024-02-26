Actor Stan Nze showed off a beautiful transition between himself and his son, Jayden, as they adorned similar attires

In the video, the role interpreter wore a white knicker and singlet, and his son wore the same colour

He also held their white sneakers in his hand before the both of them transitioned into blue shirts, trousers, and white sneakers

Nollywood actor Stan Nze displayed a father and son moment as he and his son slayed in similar attires. In the video which he posted on his Instagram page, he wore a white singlet and white knicker, and his son also adorned the same colour.

Stan Nze and son look glamorous in similar outfits. Image credit: @stannze/Instagram

Source: Instagram

After showing off his white outfit and that of his son for some seconds, the both of them transitioned into blue attires.

He wore blue trousers and a shirt with different shades. His son also wore the same colour and both of them complemented their attires with white sneakers.

Stan posted the video with the caption:

"Mazi and Jay Bobo’s first attempt at a transition. Who wore it better? "

Check out the dress transformation of Stan Nze and his son in video below:

Fans react to Stan's dress transformation

Several fans of the Nollywood actor have commented on his outfit and that of his son. Check out some of their reactions below:

@eveesin:

"Jay Bobo."

@blessingjessicaobasi:

"My baby wore it better, 2 of them kuku be my babies."

@ifyz_evy:

"Ahhh see how you carried Lolo without stress. All is see is little lolo."

@vhic3adibe:

"Lemme nor lie .... I'm part of the multitude that voted Jaybobo."

@omonioboli:

"This is way too cute. Jay for the win all day everyday."

@etimeffiong:

"Transition 100."

@itsvibesangel_:

"Jay bobo."

@stannze:

"Una Happy Sunday Abeg #TheNze #JayBobo #Family #HappySunday #Fashion."

@sagadeolu:

"Love it!"

@xstar_94:

"No be small thing."

@azijoanna:

"I have watched this for an unhealthy amount of time. Jay Bobo everyday."

@chysommygirl:

"Jayden nwa'm wore it better ooo, ah ah.

@ikpechukwunancy:

"Best transition evaa."

Stan Nze and wife welcome first child

Legit.ng earlier reported that Stan Nze and his beautiful wife, Blessing Obasi, had welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The Nollywood lovebirds shared the good news on social media with a video of them leaving the hospital with their bundle of joy.

Popular celebrities have flooded their comment section to send congratulatory messages to the couple.

Source: Legit.ng