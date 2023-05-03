Popular Nigerian singer, Nissi Nation, has spoken up on coming from a family filled with bright shining lights

The music star who is the sister to Grammy-winning musician, Burna Boy, explained how she initially tried to run from her family in a recent interview

According to her, she decided to try something different after realising her family will always have her back and it’s not a competition between them

Nigerian singer Nissi Nation has sparked reactions on social media after she spoke a bit about her music career and also being Burna Boy’s sister.

During a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the 28-year-old music star was asked about her decision to be signed on to Burna Boy’s record label, Spaceship Records.

According to her, there is no perfect record label in the world and she had to weigh the pros and cons before making a decision.

Fans react as Burna Boy's sister Nissi speaks on what it's like being from their family.

Nissi explained that being part of a label where she is fully supported and her vision is understood is priceless because she can trust the people around her.

She said:

“You have to always weigh the pros and cons and select what you think is best for you. There’s no label in this world that is perfect but having people who believe in you, are ready to fully support you, understand your vision, know where you’re going and draw up the plan that you can align with is a little bit priceless because you can rest easy, you trust the people around you and at the same time you’re building a legacy.”

Also during the interview, Chude noted that Nissi looked like someone who would get upset if her successes were credited to her family or someone who would be irritated if she was constantly compared to her Grammy-winning older brother, Burna Boy.

In response to that, Nissi admitted that she used to feel that way but she decided within herself to try something different.

According to her, she noticed that she was running away from her blood despite her family being the people who love her most in the world.

She said:

“At some point in time it was, then I thought to myself ‘why not try something different? You’re running away from your blood, these are the people you love the most in the world and no one else will have your back as much as your family so how do we make it work in a way that can help us all shine in the way that we deserve but also help us build something together?’”

On a final note, Nissi added that she was not competing with her family. She said:

“It’s never been a competition, It never will be.”

See the videos below:

Netizens react as Burna Boy’s sister speaks on career and what it’s like being from her family

Some social media users reacted to Nissi’s interview by commenting on how soft-spoken she was. Others also commended her style of music. Read some comments below:

sarah_oyinadeart:

“Wow so much finesse I love her already”

thesavvygirll:

“It’s never been a competition, it never would be”

marian_aidoo_asabir:

“She's full of wisdom and conscious of her actions... Very very calculative you lady!”

pwety_ify7:

“Soo soft spoken”

breenajosh:

“She is soft spoken.”

J.scents_more:

“Too soft ”

sonia_odera:

“Such a sweet lady.I love the way she talks.”

Burna Boy's sister Nissi part of team to design 2022 Range Rover

Singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy is not the only creative genius in his family as his younger sister, Nissi, scored a feat that has left many impressed.

The self-acclaimed African Giant couldn’t hide his excitement as he rushed to his Instastory channel sharing the news that his sister designed the 2022 Range Rover luxury ride.

Also taking to social media to share the exciting news, Nissi disclosed that she spent three years working on the project.

Source: Legit.ng