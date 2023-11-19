Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently celebrated his mother, Bose Ogulu’s birthday in a special way

In a video making the rounds online, the Odogwu was seen lifting his mother up on stage and turning her around as the crowd cheered

The music star also got his fans to sing a birthday song for his mother in a heartwarming display of love

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has caused a huge online buzz over the way he celebrated his mother, Bose Ogulu, on her birthday.

The music star’s mother and manager clocked a new age on November 19, 2023, and Burna made sure to involve fans in the celebration.

Nigerians gush over video of Burna Boy carrying his mum on her birthday. Photos: @thenamix

A video made the rounds on social media showing the moment the Twice As Tall crooner called his mother on stage during his performance in Austin, Texas.

After Bose Ogulu walked up on stage, Burna Boy bent down to carry her and turn her around as she tightly held on to him. After the singer dropped her, he got the audience to sing a birthday song for his mother while also planting many kisses on her cheeks.

The heartwarming video spread on different social media platforms as fans gushed over the mother and son. See the video below:

Reactions as Burna Boy carries mother on stage

The video of Burna Boy carrying his mother on stage to mark her birthday raised a series of sweet reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

big7record:

“She's made a global artist, made worldwide creative director, made an automobile and art enthusiast . She is HER.”

Canthatethekid:

“Nah burna is still a baby.”

smart_burna:

“Person wey him mama stay jiggy for him back them no dey check am.”

dolapo_mee:

“He’s a Big baby ❤️.Happy Birthday to the GOAT mummy ❤️.”

Shuga_merci:

“I love them so much❤️God bless her.”

de.light2299:

“Happy birthday mama odogwu.”

_therealdiva____':

“Happy birthday mama burna.”

iam_hauwahh:

“I love them!!!Nothing and no one will ever come between this bond. Happy birthday Mama burna May you live long to enjoy the the fruit of your labour in good health.”

Burna Boy's mum's strange birthday outfit trends

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy's mother took to social media to celebrate her birthday.

To mark the special occasion, Mama Burna as she is fondly called, shared new photos of herself rocking an interesting outfit.

The outfit was a neon green-coloured two-piece top and bottoms. The upper part of the outfit was a baggy top while the lower part was a pair of trousers or shorts with one leg reaching her ankle and the other leg stopping only at her thigh.

Source: Legit.ng