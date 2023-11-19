Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, has clocked a new age on November 19, 2023

To celebrate her big day, the music star’s mum posted photos of herself rocking an interesting outfit on social media

The photos of Burna’s mum’s outfit caused a huge online stir with many netizens asking questions

Talented Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, recently celebrated her birthday in style to the joy of fans.

On November 19, 2023, the music star’s mother and manager clocked a new age and she took to her social media page to celebrate.

Photos of Mama Burna's birthday outfit trends. Photo: @thenamix

Source: Instagram

To mark the special occasion, Mama Burna as she is fondly called, shared new photos of herself rocking an interesting outfit.

The outfit was a neon green-coloured two-piece top and bottoms. The upper part of the outfit was a baggy top while the lower part was a pair of trousers or shorts with one leg reaching her ankle and the other leg stopping only at her thigh.

See the photos below:

Fans react to Mama Burna’s birthday outfit

Bose Ogulu’s birthday attire was met with mixed reactions from fans on social media. While a few of them called it stylish, others had questions. Read some of their comments below:

Cyril_unusual:

“Mama matching up to sweet 16.”

charleschubby2:

“When you are a grandma and a baddie.”

Moonshine_swit:

“Wetin be this nau.”

hocasa_amare:

“Mama Burna is beautiful shaaaa.”

Imade_prissylaz:

“A baddie grandma.”

ij_peggy:

“Gen grandma baddie.”

ridolah01:

“ nah craze be this.”

og_mark10:

“Clear road for the MaMa.”

Iammrabba17:

“Like mother like son.”

cuttylipsy:

“The real mama d mama.”

Iamnaomiachu:

“Fashion mama ⭐️.”

glochic212:

“Omo see swag mama of life.”

