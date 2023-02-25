Nigerian singer Burna Boy's manager is his mum Bose Ogulu and since he shot into limelight she has been his biggest fan

For every show both home and abroad, Burna's mum proudly watches him backstage and sometimes, she vibes as he performs and shows off her dance steps

Beyond the business relationship, Burna Boy and his mum seem to genuinely share a beautiful mother-son bond

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy might come off as proud and nonchalant, but when it comes to his mum Bose Ogulu, the African giant is a different person entirely.

Burna's mom is his manager and they travel for his shows, interviews and torus together.

Burna Boy'd mum is also his manager Photo credit: @thenamix

Almost every time a video of Burna Boy wowing the crowd with his performance comes on, the singer's mum is mostly seen backstage simply observing or in most cases showing off her dance skills and having a good time.

Off stage, Burna and his mum also have their mother-son moments that defines their relationship in another light, just a mother and son, not the superstar and his manager.

Legit.ng has put together a list of awe-inspiring moments Burna Boy and his mum have shared with the world.

1. Burna wins 1st Grammy

Africa jubilated when Burna Boy won his first Grammy award in 2021 with his Twice as Tall Album cinching the Best Global Music Album award.

It was a moment of victory and pride for the singer's mum who could not contain her excitement and joy.

A video of mother and son passionately hugging each other melted hearts online. Burna's mum revealed that it was the best Mother's Day gift.

2. Burna and his mum storm Paris in high-fashion outfits

Odogwu and his mum are inseparable and when he had a concert In Paris, she was right by his side.

Interestingly, social media users couldn’t help but notice the high-fashion outfits the mother and son rocked to make a grand statement in the 'city of fashion'.

For everytime Odogwu looks good, his mum brings out her A-game too.

3. Mama Burna shows off dance moves at his concert

From indications Burna's mum enjoys his performances like any fan would and several videos have backed this claim up.

Almost every time the Last Last crooner takes over the stage, his manager dedicates her time to dancing while overseeing affairs.

Mama Burna has managed to establish her place as her son's dance queen with video that has hit the internet.

4. Burna's mum carries him on her back

On his 30th birthday, Oodgwu's mum got netizens emotional with her post, describing him as the strength of her youth.

She took fans down memory lane with photos of the singer as a child and a video of her carrying him on her back as an adult.

No bigger proof a mummy's boy than a full blown African giant latching on to his mama.

5. Mama Burna turns hypewoman

Burna Boy alongside Tems and Rema, performed at the NBA All-Star Game 2023 halftime show on February 19 in Utah, United States.

In a video sighted online, Burna's mum Bose was seen with his band, The Outsiders, as they performed a tune on their drums and other instruments to a small 'oyinbo' crowd.

The manager turned hype woman for the team as she egged them on, and showed off easy dance skills.

Netizens react to Burna Boy’s Grammy award loss

Internationally recognised Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy was the target of many vile comments online by trolls as he was dragged and made fun of for losing his two nominations at the 65th Grammy Awards.

That was Burna Boy's 3rd Grammy Award nomination. He has only won it once with his album Twice As Tall in 2021 for the Global music album of the year.

Netizens, however, had a field day trolling Burna Boy after he lost out on both categories he was nominated for at the awards.

