Toyin Lawani is not taking a break in making her unusual designs as she created a dress with some fried chickens

She combined the edible food with a gold material whose colour blended, and she also used it for her crown

Her fans were not surprised at the outcome, as she has always been highly creative with her styles

Popular Nigerian fashion designer and the chief executive officer of Tiannah's Place Empire, Toyin Lawani, has once again shown the stuff she is made of. This time, she designed a dress with pieces of fried chicken.

Toyin Lawani is always creative with her dresses. Image dress: @tiannahsplacempire/Instagram

Source: Twitter

The celebrity stylist used about 100 fried chickens to make the dress. The outfit was designed with gold embellishments and had a puffy hand. The fried chickens were attached to the sleeves and hem of the dress.

She made a crown with the chicken bones, giving her a regal look. She also wore gold shoes, which complemented the colour of her attire. Her dress was accessorised with a gold wristwatch, bangles, and silver earrings.

Check out a video of Toyin making her creative dress below:

Fans react to Toyin's chicken dress

Several fans of the fashion designer have reacted to her creative chicken dress. Check out some of the comments below:

@food_cakesbynini:

"Mother hen."

@itzqueenpriscilla:

"Imagine wearing this to Ajegunle."

@phemi_babs:

"Tee mama what happened to all the chicken afterwards? Just curious."

@ezeprettygold:

"If I was close to you eh, nah to chop that chicken before you even finish."

@m_jpricelesshairs:

"Where you not tempted?

@the_hainours:

"@tiannahsplacempire Mooma abeg send it, I will make a sweet stew, so it won’t go to waste."

@okwuosaifeoma:

"Is this a Chicken Republic photoshoot? Only then will this make sense."

@debbyjelly_:

"Sebi you have started again. Your dogs will enjoy what some people need to feed on. Wooooo fashion yin tin lagbara ju economy Nigeria loooor oo. This talent is obviously not for Nigeria. May the country that need your talent more find you. Who would have thought of this creative idea, deep abeg."

@therealfemi:

"Is there still Chicken left for consumption?"

@kiyefabrics_collections:

"Ahahahn!! This woman, you’re too artistic."

Toyin designs dress with 2000 baby dolls

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady and her fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, got various reactions from netizens after they showcased their latest masterpiece.

The dress was made with 2000 tiny baby dolls and was meant to be worn to the lady's niece's baby shower.

It was not surprising the extent to which the popular stylist went to create a masterpiece, but some people felt this idea was overboard.

Source: Legit.ng