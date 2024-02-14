Fashion designer Toyin Lawani is always on top of her game when it comes to making creative outfits

She made a dress with about 50 wristwatches, which she combined with some materials to give it an elegant look

Some parts of her attire were designed with several tiny chains, and netizens hailed her creativity

When it comes to creating out-of-the-box pieces, Toyin Lawani always delivers. This time, the fashion designer and chief executive officer of Tiannah's Place Empire showed the stuff she is made of as she adorned a lovely dress made with about 50 wristwatches.

Toyin Lawani looks lovely in a wristwatch-themed outfit. Image credit: @tiannahsplacempire

The wristwatches were fixed on a gold fabric around her chest area. Toyin Lawani's outfit also had some tiny chains at the left side of her thigh.

When it comes to striking poses that give the different angles of a dress, the mother-of-three does not miss it. She captioned her photos on Instagram:

"Yes, here’s the king of fashion's look one on The Real Housewives of Lagos show. The wrist watch look was the most talked about outfit of the season."

Check out photos of Toyin's creative wristwatch outfit in the slides below:

Sometime in 2023, the fashion designer took her creative ingenuity to another level, making a flowy dress with 1,000 peppers and 70 mops.

Fans react to Toyin Lawani's dress

Some fans of the celebrity stylist praised her creative ingenuity. Check out some of their comments below:

@chidimokeme:

"Let’s just say it’s about time'."

@ramat_is_golden:

"This is forever iconic. I’m obsessed! #King of fashion."

@symply_onyin:

"I said the same thing o mama. It is well."

@officialadekunleolopade:

"Golden, very golden."

@sheddyoflagos:

"The only trend setter."

@vyky_bonnet:

"How come I did not see wristwatch outfit throughout the show?"

@keepingyourman:

"Talented!"

@exclusive_ladiess:

"You are really gifted and talented. I cant imagine the inspiration. God bless you KOF."

Toyin Lawani posts creative banana-themed dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin is known for causing a buzz online with her creative masterpieces.

She got her fans talking again as she posted a banana-themed dress, which got several reactions on her Instagram page.

Some people gingered her to try out the design, adding that they trusted her ability to do more than what she posted.

