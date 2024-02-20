A lady and her fashion designer Toyin Lawani got various reactions from netizens after they showcased their latest outfit

The dress was made with 2000 tiny baby dolls and it was meant to be worn to the lady's niece's baby shower

It was not surprising the extent the popular stylist could go to create a masterpiece but some people felt this idea was overboard

Popular Nigerian fashion designer and chief executive officer of Tiannah's Place Empire, Toyin Lawani, made a dress with 2000 baby dolls for one of her clients recently, and her design got social media buzzing.

According to her, the lady wanted something that could show that her attire was about the baby, and she gave Toyin the freedom to create what she deemed fit for her niece's baby shower.

The celebrity stylist got the tiny brown baby dolls and placed them one after the other on a black material which she already designed in a dress pattern. Her finished work looked beautiful and it spoke largely about her love for creative designs.

She showed off the process of the work and the finished design with the caption on Instagram:

"So, I got a call from my fashion eccentric client @ereluwasimi. She wanted to attend her nieces baby shower in style. She wanted something heartfelt that says it all about the baby when you look at her. The rest is history. I ordered 2000 miniature baby dolls, got to work and I'm glad she loved it. She’s one of my client who doesn’t tell me what to do. She says, King of fashion I trust you, do anything you like, I will wear it. That’s called major trust. We have created so many master pieces together."

Check out the video of the baby doll dress below:

Netizens react to the baby doll dress

Some social media users have commented on the 2000 baby doll dress made by Toyin. Check out some of their reactions below:

@perosolami25:

"God I thought it was coco pops at first."

@sej_restaurant:

"Very creative but looks creepy. Personally I wouldn’t be comfortable if anyone wore such outfit my baby shower."

@official_smaglobal:

"If you think this was coco pops at first pls gather here for a brief meeting, hunger no good, we need food."

@amakalee:

"Beautiful but I find it freaky."

@harqeemah:

"Shey this person no go dey see baby for dream like this?"

@aquamarine_beautyhaven:

"This is what they call Omo rogba yimika."

@olaitanokunola7:

"I wonder these aunty still dey Naija....make dem leave creativity for mama Elora jor....baddest fun ra re."

@unusualphyna:

"The baddest, omo."

@itchinny_susan_rose:

"Sorry but I can't rock this dress, my body can't take it."

@cool_as_breeze23:

"My question is, how do you wash the cloth?"

