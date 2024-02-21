Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, became a trending topic online over her recent kitchen antics

The billionaire heiress boldly announced on social media that she burned the plantain she was trying to make a meal for herself

Not stopping there, she further revealed that this wasn't her first time, igniting several hot takes from netizens

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, caught the fury of her fans and followers recently.

The billionaire heiress cried out openly over a sad occurrence in her kitchen when she tried to prepare a meal for herself.

DJ Cuppy cries out after burned he plantains. Credit: @cuppymusic

The music entertainer disclosed that she burned a set of ripe plantains she left in hot oil to fry.

Meanwhile, Cuppy highlighted that this wasn't the first time such havoc had happened to her.

Sharing her ordeal online, she wrote:

"I burnt my dodo (again)."

Legit.ng previously reported that the billionaire’s daughter took to her Instagram stories to share an emotional but cryptic post after she broke up with Ryan Taylor.

Cuppy lamented about how she had gone back to being strangers with someone after all they had shared.

In another report, Cuppy's fans dragged Ryan Taylor for dumping her.

See her post below

Reactions trail DJ Cuppy's outcry on plantain

Some of the DJ's fans and followers were not pleased with her tweet, as they used the opportunity to talk about her failed relationships.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@iamBoaz_:

"You no sabi cook. How you wan see husband like this."

@Ade_adeyemi_:

"You no sabi cook but no worry na husband Dey cook for our house."

@Jimibanana_:

"To cuppy this tune press one; Before you know it. It’s black Already."

@Mustafolab:

"Shea na how you go, Dey, burn the one wey you go Dey cook for me be this."

@greeknigerian:

"Florence, ordinary dodo you cannot fry."

@Giantman01:

"Hire me and your dodo will never burn again."

@DareRaphael2:

"When you will not stay with them when they are cooking.,how will you know to fry common dodo."

@symply_feesarh:

"My baby what were you doing that makes you burn dodo."

@Ogbuka_:

"No wonder Ur bf left u."

DJ Cuppy celebrates being the most followed woman on X

The DJ paused to celebrate her achievement as one of Nigeria's most influential celebrities. Read more:

Cuppy proudly shared that she holds the title of the most followed woman on X Nigerian (formerly Twitter) despite facing trolls attempting to dampen her spirits.

Emphasising her significant impact on the microblogging platform, Cuppy pointed out that no other female celebrity has surpassed her position in the last five years.

