A lady ordered a dress adorned by a fashion designer Prudent Gabriel and she got exactly what she ordered

The black and white dress had a flair design at the bottom which was created with several pieces of the same net material and layer

There was no difference between the ordered dress and what was gotten, and it made netizens praise the lady's stylist

A lady and her fashion designer have gotten the praises of netizens after they showed off the dress they recreated from another fashion designer Prudent Gabriel.

Prudent Gabriel rocks a black and white dress, and gets recreated by another lady. Image credit: @prudent_gabriel/instagram

The outfit had a black long-sleeve pattern at the top which extended to the bottom part halfway. It formed a slant and was further designed with a white net material that had several equal layers, which made it look like a ball gown.

There was not much difference between Prudent's outfit and what the lady's fashion designer made. While Prudent combined her dress with a silver shoe, the lady adorned a black shoe, which complemented her outfit.

Check out the ordered dress versus what was gotten in the video below:

Netizens react to both dresses

Several people have commented on the ordered dress versus what was gotten. See some of their reactions below:

@kemicanny:

"Forget all the photography edit and background. This is a hit."

@oyemi.afrikana:

"Hit, Hitter, Hittest."

@house_of_tez_official:

"Na from the audio I dey know whether na hit or miss. Once I hear "why is the world so wicked" I know say na miss."

@cariscouturebyflo:

"For me it's not a miss, it's a hit. We must learn not to copy everything."

@tailorsclann:

"She got what she ordered."

@fashiongoddess5:

"I still prefer the before. It looks fuller plus the shoulder pads. No get tempted to comment under this comment.

@ray_by_rachi:

"I was actually pitying the after because of that net fullness. But she did really great. It takes lot of precision to recreate an outfit perfectly."

@sammi_love610:

"Nailed it. I would love to be lucky enough to have an item created by you."

@hive_hands:

"It’s good, only suggestion would be to make them peplum a little looser to lay on the tulle instead of looking stuffed but overall great."

@kitchensolutiongh:

"It's a hit."

