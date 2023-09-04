Ace Nigerian fashion designer Swanky Jerry has caused a bit of a buzz online after he shared a considerable feat he recently achieved

The flamboyant fashion stylist was named the Best Dressed Man on Earth for 2023 by GQ Awards (Avant Garde)

The Nigerian stylist, in his celebratory post, noted that his parents were his biggest inspiration and influence growing up and dedicated his award to them

Internationally renowned Nigerian fashion designer Jeremiah Ogbodo, popularly known as Swanky Jerry, trends online as he becomes the first Nigerian man to win the illustrious GQ Best Dressed Man Award.

In his celebratory post, Swanky noted that it feels like a dream come true even though he feels humbled, honoured and overjoyed.

Swanky is one of Nigeria's most famous fashion designers, with a hefty clientele.

My mum always said do you, the world will adjust - Swanky revealed

However, Swanky noted something in his post that has got people talking online, as he said his parents were his biggest motivation and inspiration.

See Swanky's appreciation message after winning the GQ award:

"My mum will usually say DO YOU THE WORLD WILL ADJUST. I was that kid that my parent always took the stores to pick my own event outfit whether it’s a birthday, Xmas, school party, church, the list goes on. I was raised with freedom of expression, and I always expressed myself with my fashions."

See Swanky's post below:

See how fans reacted to Swanky Jerry's post

@iniedo:

"Congratulations we are global baby."

@omonioboli

"Congratulations Swanky."

@lillyafe:

"Well deserved Congrats dear."

@k8henshaw:

" you defined your style..."

@ritadominic:

"Ah ah hot stuff! Congrats Swanky."

@official_mercyeke:

"Yasssss Congrats Swanky."

@hammy_in_dubai:

"Not surprised CONGRATS LE PRESIDENT OF FASHION."

@janemena:

"Screaming with you."

@safa_dubai:

"I mean of course you are."

@enioluwaofficial:

"But of course!✨."

@chanelayan:

"Yes you deserve it and more."

@kefilwe_mabote:

"well deserved my friend."

@divineeuuh:

"Always something innovative, creative and griandiose. The true definition of a fashion avant-gardiste. Each look of yours is an inspiration for me."

