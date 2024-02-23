Davido has done a new photoshoot to announce his plan to his fans this year on the social networking app

According to him, he still has the same mission this year and it is to dominate in the industry and in what he does

In the lovely pictures, he was wearing a flowered green shirt and green trousers while showering off his customized 001 diamond ring

Foremost Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has warmed the hearts of his fans with his new photoshoot and goal for the year.

The Grammy nominee was wearing a flowery green shirt on green trousers while looking clean and fresh to tease his fans about his ultimate plan as he continues his music career this year.

According to him, he still has the same mission which is to dominate the industry this year.

Davido shares new year goal. Photo credit @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido flaunts fashion accessories

In the photo collage, the 'Timeless' crooner showed off his customized 001 diamond ring and expensive wristwatch.

He was also spotted wearing his diamond wedding band as well.

2023 was a great year for the 'Aye' crooner. Though he lost out the Grammy awards, he was able to record several milestone achievements.

He welcomed a set of twins a few years after losing the son he had with his beautiful wife, Chioma.

He also had a sold-out concert at the 02 Arena in London. His 'Timeless' album shattered Apple Music's first-day streaming amid another great feat.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have taken to the comments section to hail the singer for his post. Here are some of what they said below:

@godson_allsom:

"Only you nah Grammy, make artist try win you."

@iamtrinityguy:

"God bless you for us Baddest."

@morgan_dmw:

"My father the GOAT."

@thedavidodailyshow:

"Let’s Get This !"

@panaache:

"Obo too clean!"

@nikos_babii:

"It’s giving fire."

@1cloutdipson:

"Baddest."

@agees30bg:

"They are not not ready."

@themanlikeicey:

"Idan is not done."

@majorh30:

"Same actor, different year new boss!!!"

