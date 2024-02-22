Disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has displayed the outfit an aspiring fashion designer made for her

The attire looked colourful on her as she adorned it for the MOBO Awards, which she combined with some accessories

She showed it off to her fans who dropped some reactions to her post, and some people asked her to tag the designer

A popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedeola, aka DJ Cuppy, got the attention of netizens as she showed off the outfit an aspiring fashion designer made for her.

DJ Cuppy adorns colourful attire to the MOBO Awards. Image credit: @cuppymusic/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The peach dress, which had a jacket design, hung above her knees slightly. She wore shoes and makeup that complemented her outfit.

Cuppy, who is known to adorn pink hair, turned up in a black hairstyle with pink at its front edges, as she graced the 2024 MOBO Awards. She captioned her attire on X:

"I met a Nigerian student randomly on Oxford Street a few weeks ago… He said he was a huge fan and believes in the power of possibility. He dreams to own a fashion label one day. Me being me said to him - do you want to design me a dress for the MOBO Awards? … and boom. #CuppyCares."

Check out Cuppy's dress to the award event below:

Fans react to Cuppy's MOBO Awards outfit

Several fans of the celebrity DJ, who is the second daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, have reacted to her post. See some of their comments below:

@bridge_zx:

"It's looks like butterfly design."

@mr_tobby01L:

"This outfit is 9/10."

@itiswatitis_01:

"Cuppy the fine chic."

@kennyninobrown

"That’s beautiful."

@GGM_Int:

"Thank you for supporting a brother."

@SanteeSounds:

"Fine gal."

@Chinonxo:

"For those asking for that he is tagged, he's not on Twitter though. Check him out on Instagram."

Cuppy compares fashion sense to sister's own

Legit.ng earlier reported that DJ Cuppy had opened up on her feelings about fashion compared to her sister, Temi.

According to the billionaire’s daughter, she gets voted as the worst-dressed person every year and she doesn’t have her sister’s genes.

Cuppy’s disclosure about her lack of style in comparison to her sister raised a series of comments from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng