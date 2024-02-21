Social media comedian Funny Toheeb has recreated the outfit Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage adorned at the London Fashion Week

She wore a short dress that showed off her beautiful legs, and she adorned a hat that was of the same colour as her outfit

The funnyman wore a similar attire but the materials he used were inferior and were amusing to netizens

Social media comedian Torey Toheeb, aka Funny Toheeb, is known for replicating the funny version of the outfits of celebrities. This time, he recreated the gorgeous short dress Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage wore to the London Fashion Week recently.

Funny Toheeb recreate Tiwa Savage's dress at the London Fashion Week. Image credit: @tiwasavage/Instagram

Toheeb rocked a short dress of the same colour as that of Tiwa's but it was made with brown carbon paper. The white part of her dress was also made with paper by the funny man. He went ahead to make his hat with the same carbon paper.

While the 'Somebody Son' crooner adorned colourful luxurious sneakers, the funnyman rocked a brown shoe made with cartons and white laces that elicited laughter from his fans.

He also rocked a brown hair and wore makeup before striking similar poses as that of Tiwa. The songstress was tagged to the recreation and she reposted it on her Instagram stories.

Check out Tiwa's attire and what Funny Toheeb recreated in the slides below:

Fans react to Funny Toheeb's dress recreation

Some fans of the social media comedian have reacted to Tiwa Savage's outfit he replicated. Check out their of the comments below:

@kingswaggstudioz:

"This one na Fashion Weak."

@tmoneynice_:

"I’ll get married to you. (Laughs)."

@olorisports:

"Laaro kutukutu Abi."

@king_ybmm:

"Wow so beautiful."

@engr.lamidi:

"Toheebu. Why you wrap yasef like Ugo C Ugo."

@jummy.roxie:

"Welldone."

@symply_mira11:

"She reposted already."

@6thingsz:

"Wahala wahala wahala."

Toheeb shares version of Ini Edo's dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funny Toheeb, was back with yet another rib-cracking post and this time, about Ini Edo.

Recall the ace Nollywood actress was among the stars who attended Rita Dominic's wedding.

Well, Toheeb, in a post, replicated her gorgeous green ensemble with some interesting materials of his own.

