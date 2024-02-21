A video of Wizkid showing off his rare dance moves as he happily vibed to a song is trending online

In the viral video, which appeared to be from a musical shoot, the Nigerian superstar was seen sporting a knitted dress

However, some of the singer's fans and netizens were quick to notice a bulge stirring up different comments

Nigerian international act Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun 'Wizkid' was recently spotted in a viral video showing his dancing skills.

Wizkid, who recently made headlines after his feature with Drake on One Dance hit three billion streams, left many of his fans and online users talking over his display.

Video of Wizkid dancing trends. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Why Wizkid's dance video is trending

The Essence crooner was seen rocking a knitted dress in a video that appeared to be from a music video shoot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He stunned many with his gestures as he gave them some of his rare moves, making some netizens claim he could send the likes of Poco Lee and other top dancers to early retirement.

Watch the viral video of Wizkid dancing below:

Reactions trail Wizkid's dance video

Some eagle-eyed netizens were quick to drop comments about what they noticed in the video. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ihemenancy:

"You love what you see."

funnylastborn_:

"But why him no wear boxer just asking for random people sha."

nnenna_blinks_:

"Small body big engine for a reason. He didn’t L!e. The print is printing."

beauty_by_zel:

"Small body.. big engine! We see you."

__laura.baby:

"I’m not looking at it , it’s looking at me."

timisavage_:

"I love the knitted pant sha. And it’s free and big Any other things u are seeing. Na u know am ooo."

toyosi_akinpelu:

"When I tell you slim guys or noting u don't understand it buh now u all can see."

fresh.main:

"Some sef no dey look the dance moves keep it up."

Wizkid buys Rolex for his team

Legit.ng recently reported that Wikzid buzzed the internet with his kindness towards his team.

The Star Boy record label boss reportedly splashed millions of naira on an array of Rolex wristwatches for his crew.

The video emerged online days after footballer Memphis Depay gave Davido a Rolex watch.

Source: Legit.ng