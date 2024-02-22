Fascinators are beautiful fashion items that add beauty to one's attire, and they come in different colours and styles

Some Nigerian celebs are not left out of this trend as they have showcased their stylish sides in this piece on several occasions

In this listicle, Legit.ng takes a look at how May Yul-Edochie, Eniola Badmus, among other celebs rocked their fascinators

Nigerian celebrities are always making efforts to ensure that they look gorgeous and stand out at events. One fashion item that has been adopted into their wardrobes is the fascinator.

Nigerian female celebs glow in colourful fascinators. Image credit: @mayyuledochie, @eniola_badmus/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Fascinators add some spice to one's outfit and give it a classy look. In this listicle by Legit.ng, some female celebs including May Yul-Edochie, Eniola Badmus, among others showed off their beautiful outfits in this fashion item.

1. May Yul-Edochie adorns yellow beautiful fascinator

May Yul-Edochie, a social media influencer and the first wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, is always on top of her game when it comes to fashion. She rocked a lovely yellow fascinator on her yellow dress as she stepped out recently.

Her outfit was also given a gorgeous look with her silver accessories. She struck different poses to show off the angles of her fascinator.

2. Eniola Badmus looks lovely in red fascinator

When it comes to showing off one's taste for fashion, Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus does not miss it. She adorned a red fascinator on her dazzling red dress for a wedding recently and she turned heads at the memorable occasion.

Her fascinator sat pretty well on her head and gave a show-stooping look. She also ensured that her makeup was on point as she gave her fans some fashion goals.

3. Prudent Gabriel looks lovely in white fascinator

Nigerian fashion designer Prudent Gabriel is gradually carving a niche for herself in the industry with he creative works. She adorned a white fascinator in a black and white dress that gave her a breathtaking look. Her white shoes also complemented the colour of her fascinator as she posed for her birthday photoshoot.

4. Chioma Goodhair rocks classy fascinator

Popular Nigerian hair vendor and reality star Chioma Ikokwu, aka Chioma Goodhair, is one fashionista who doesn't settle for less. She slayed in a beautiful fascinator on her vintage outfit for the wedding of fashion designer Veekee James and her husband recently. Her outfit gave her away as she combined it with some expensive accessories.

5. Hilda Baci slays in black fascinator

Celebrity chef Hilda Bassey, aka Hilda Baci, turned up at the wedding of fashion designer Veekee James looking glamorous in her vintage outfit and a black fascinator. Her fascinator had a net designer which gave her a classy look. She further blended her attire with black hand gloves that made her look like royalty.

6. Priscilla Ojo glows in stylish fascinator

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of ace Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, gave off a stylish vibe in her leopard print dress and her flamboyant fascinator. She looked dazzling as she turned heads at the ace filmmaker Funke Akindele's movie premiere 'A Tribe Called Judah'.

Celebs rock fancy headpieces

Legit.ng earlier reported that 'gele' is essentially a type of head tie worn by women in Nigeria.

It is usually rather large and ornate, and as a result, is associated with ceremonial wears rather than day-to-day usage.

These days, more women seem to be opting for fancier headpieces that are stress-free to wear and certainly don't cause the wearer a banging headache.

