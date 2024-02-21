Actress Diva Gold has opened up on what it takes her to look beautiful and the routine she follows daily

In an interview with Legit.ng, she also spoke about her preference between revealing clothes and clothes that cover-up her body

She further shared what influences her fashion style, and her decision to start going to parties, among other issues

Nollywood actress Niyi-Aluko Olukemi Gold, aka Divagold, is beautiful no doubt. Aside from putting effort into her craft, she also takes her time to look good.

In an interview with Legit.ng, she opened up about her beauty routine and the periods she uses to achieve the process, what influences her fashion style, among other issues.

Occasions influence my style - Divagold reveals

The role interpreter disclosed that her fashion style is influenced by her colleagues and the events she attends. She also spoke about what determines her decision to adorn revealing clothes. She said:

"What influences my fashion style is my body type, celebrities, and the occasion I am attending. ⁠On my preference for revealing clothes or attires that cover up my body, I look good in any. I wish I don’t have to wear revealing clothes but I sweat a lot so I end up revealing some cleavage and thighs."

What is Divagold's beauty routine?

She also shared light on the process she takes to look good and admitted that she does not go to parties. However, she is looking at reconsidering her decision this year. In her words:

"I hit the gym, and my skincare routine includes cleansing, moisturizing, exfoliating, and spa visit every month. All my products are all from @mihbeauty.ng. I change my bed covers every week too and I drink water often, emphasis on “often”. For ⁠aso ebis? I don’t go to parties. I want to start going to parties this year sha."

