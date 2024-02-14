Nkechi Blessing marked her 35th birthday on February 14, and she decided to slay in some gorgeous outfits

She adorned a red dress which brought out her curves, a green attire, which exposed her chest area, and a black and brown dress

Her fans loved her attire and dropped lovely comments and birthday wishes as she celebrated a new age

Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday celebrated her 35th birthday on Wednesday, February 14, and she gave her fans some fashion goals in three lovely dresses.

Nkechi Blessing marks her 35th birthday in beautiful photos. Image credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She adorned a red dress which left little to the imagination. The gorgeous dress had a hood covering her head. Many of her fans gushed over her outfit as she showed its different angles.

The beautiful role interpreter was not done as she showed off another outfit - a green dress that showed off her upper body parts. It had some neat ruffled designs. She also complemented her dress with silver earrings.

Check out the photos of Nkechi in her green dress in the slides below:

Nkechi rocks black birthday dress

The actress also wore a black dress with brown and silver designs, which looked elegant on her. It had a flair design from her waist area, giving her a Cinderella vibe. She also fixed her nails and made a stylish hairstyle. Her makeup did not disappoint, as it blended with her complexion.

Check out her glamorous black outfit in the picture below:

Colleagues, fans react to Nkechi's dress

Some colleagues and fans of the actress sent her birthday wishes. Check out their comments below:

@iyaboojofespris:

"Happy birthday, my darling."

@unusualphyna:

"Happy birthday mama, more life in grace and wealth."

@realwarripikin:

"Happy birthday my in-law! My prayer for you is that you shall live long in good health."

@maasoroju:

"You will never have a better yesterday."

@iam_dominic_eloi:

"Happy birthday to my absolute fav!!! I love you tooo much."

@don_marfada:

"Happy birthday to you! Wishing you many more years of celebrations in good health and happiness!"

Nkechi Blessing struggles in corset dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing had sparked reactions on social media over her post on Instagram.

In the video, the actress showed how she struggled to sit in her car after wearing a corset dress.

Instead of sitting upright, Nkechi had to lie on her side, and she was heard pleading to get her shoes off.

Source: Legit.ng