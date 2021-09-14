While gele headpieces are often the icing on the cake when it comes to traditional ceremonial dressing, it appears they just might have competition gunning for that throne.

Gele is essentially a type of head tie worn by women in Nigeria. Gele is usually rather large and ornate, and as a result, is associated with ceremonial wears rather than day-to-day usage.

The new trend has been widely accepted by many. Photo credit: @marvelous_enterprise

We all know it's not really an owambe if no belles rocking gele headpieces are in view. For every traditional party, burial, wedding - both traditional and white - be sure to see beautifully dressed women in different styles of gele headpieces.

Move over, gele

Well, a new trend seems to be changing that. These days, more women seem to be opting for fancier headpieces that are stress-free to wear and certainly don't cause the wearer a banging headache.

While it is still the aso-oke fabric being used in most cases, the styles are different - from braided to bows to rabbit ears. Described as a girlier version of the 'autogele', these headpieces come in different shapes and sizes.

In this article, Legit.ng has curated a list of celebrities and other fashionistas who have jumped on this trend.

Check out ten photos below:

1. Idia Aisien

2. Lola OJ

3. Veekee James

4. Jessica Obasi

5. Kim Oprah

6. JMK

7. A pretty lady in blue

8. Diva in red

9. A fashionista rocking her celestial crown

10. A cute bow for a belle

