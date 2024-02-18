Global site navigation

"Queen of Everything": Tiwa Savage Looks Gorgeous in Lovely Dress at London Fashion Week, Wows Fans
Fashion

"Queen of Everything": Tiwa Savage Looks Gorgeous in Lovely Dress at London Fashion Week, Wows Fans

by  Enenaite Blessing
  • Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage has continued to show off her fashion side as she adorned a lovely dress at the London Fashion Week
  • The beautiful songstress displayed her legs in the outfit which she combined with a big hat in the same colour
  • Her look at the classy event got her fans excited as they hailed her for her talent and ability to be a fashion icon

Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage turned heads as she rocked glamorous attire at the London Fashion Week. Her short dress was a topic of discussion among her fans who hailed her fashion style.

Tiwa Savge looks gorgeous in her outfit at London Fashion Week
Tiwa Savage looks lovely in her outfit at the London Fashion Week. Image credit: @tiwasavage/Instagram
Source: Instagram

She also adorned a flamboyant hat which gave her a dazzling look at the fashion event. Her big sneakers and expensive accessories also showed her taste for luxury.

To add to her beauty, she had a perfect face beat before she struck different poses for her photoshoot. Her fans were in awe of her as she posted her pictures on her Instagram page.

Check out Tiwa's outfit at the fashion event in the slides below:

Fans hail Tiwa's outfit at fashion event

Several fans of the Afrobeats singer have reacted to her lovely outfit. Check out some of their comments below:

@richmondtram:

"Omg! you’re so beautiful and you need to please save my life with new music."

@obaksolo:

"Dr Savage."

@fuadoflaygos:

"Truly, only you can save my life."

@salmamumin:

"Here for the glam."

@tolucoker:

"Killed this look. Thank you for coming and the beautiful music that continues to inspire us."

@a.kerensmith:

"Step on my money, scatter the economy."

@malleek_berry:

"It’s the queen of everything."

@symbaserothick:

"Cutest ever."

@drealblessing:

"My Queen."

@rutheddy61:

"Special woman."

Tiwa Savage glows in green dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa had wowed fans at a concert held to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III.

She wore a glittery green dress by designer Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, which garnered attention for its unique design and eye-catching colour.

The concert, which featured a lineup of top musicians, was held in honour of King Charles III's coronation and attracted a large audience of fans and supporters.

Source: Legit.ng

