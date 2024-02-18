Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage has continued to show off her fashion side as she adorned a lovely dress at the London Fashion Week

The beautiful songstress displayed her legs in the outfit which she combined with a big hat in the same colour

Her look at the classy event got her fans excited as they hailed her for her talent and ability to be a fashion icon

Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage turned heads as she rocked glamorous attire at the London Fashion Week. Her short dress was a topic of discussion among her fans who hailed her fashion style.

She also adorned a flamboyant hat which gave her a dazzling look at the fashion event. Her big sneakers and expensive accessories also showed her taste for luxury.

To add to her beauty, she had a perfect face beat before she struck different poses for her photoshoot. Her fans were in awe of her as she posted her pictures on her Instagram page.

Check out Tiwa's outfit at the fashion event in the slides below:

Fans hail Tiwa's outfit at fashion event

Several fans of the Afrobeats singer have reacted to her lovely outfit. Check out some of their comments below:

Tiwa Savage glows in green dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa had wowed fans at a concert held to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III.

She wore a glittery green dress by designer Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, which garnered attention for its unique design and eye-catching colour.

The concert, which featured a lineup of top musicians, was held in honour of King Charles III's coronation and attracted a large audience of fans and supporters.

