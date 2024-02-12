Several Nigerian celebrities came out in their numbers to celebrate with Veekee James as she and her husband had their classy white wedding

The theme for the memorable occasion was vintage and Hilda Baci, Medlin Boss, Eniola Ajao, and Enioluwa, among many others, showed up in their gorgeous outfits

They gave their fans some fashion goals as they turned up looking glamorous, their outfits were also combined with the right accessories

Celebrity chef Hilda Bassey, aka Hilda Baci, media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao, among many others, turned up in their gorgeous outfits as popular fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, wedded her lover, Femi Atere.

The dress theme for the occasion was vintage and these celebrities did not disappoint. Hilda rocked a black and white dress which showed off her curves. To add further elegance to her outfit, she wore long black gloves, a black fascinator, and white and black shoes, and struck different poses beside a classy old model car.

Eniola adorned a silver flowy dress that gave her a regal look. She combined her outfit with a white classy hat and held a white fancy umbrella for her photo shoot. Her outfit gave her away as she looked like the celebrant of the memorable event.

Enioluwa looked dapper as he turned up in a brown suit, brown shoes, and a brown hat. His close pal, Priscilla Ojo, who is the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, also looked glamorous as she slayed in a lovely brown dress, brown shoes, and a brown hat. Both of them were a perfect match as they attended the wedding together.

Popular fashion designer Mimi Yina, aka Medlin Boss, did not come to play as she rocked a black and white elaborate dress. She complemented her attire with a fascinator, long black gloves, silver and black, and she struck stylish poses for her photo shoot.

Gospel singer Moses Bliss wore a black suit with silver embellishments on the jacket. He made his outfit look more exquisite as he combined it with a black shoe. His fans were in awe of him as he noted that he is preparing for his own special day.

Netizens react to Eniola Ajao's outfit

Some social media users have reacted to Eniola's classy dress.

"Am not the blide … am the blide invitee

"Omo no be small thing ooo. it has to be your wedding I no want hear anything cause whaaaat? Very nice."

"Haaa sis , are you the blide."

"I even thought you are the bride."

"It’s giving everything regal."

Veekee James adorns classy veil

