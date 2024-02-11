Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James’ white wedding has continued to break the internet on different levels

Videos went viral showing the venue decor of her white wedding reception as well as her cake

A number of netizens were in awe of the beautiful displays, and they debated how much the whole wedding must have cost

Popular Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James’ wedding to her beau Femi Atere is trending online over her wedding venue decor and her cake.

The public figure’s wedding got many Nigerians talking after the great money that was spent on it was evident in some of the luxury displays.

Fans gush over videos of Veekee James' wedding cake and reception decor. Photos: @bellanaijaweddings, @naomicakesnmore

Source: Instagram

The chosen theme for the special ceremony was vintage and the reception venue was decorated in line with this. A video showing the beautiful location left many netizens drooling.

In a video posted on Instagram by @bellanaijaweddings and spotted by Legit.ng, the reception venue was decorated with a series of vintage pieces including beautiful chandeliers, white flowers and crystals hanging from the ceiling, gold plates and cutleries set on the tables, crystal centerpieces on each table, sweetheart chairs made with beautiful brocade-looking materials and more. A beautiful white grand piano was also spotted in a corner with a plush cushioned chair beside it. The musical instrument was also decorated with white roses.

See the video of the reception’s decor below:

Veekee James’ and Femi’s wedding cake trends

Another thing that caught the attention of well-wishers and other netizens was the couple’s wedding cake.

The all-white cake was set on a beautiful rose-decorated table. The huge edible arrangement was also decorated with white roses and a cute sculpture of a bride and groom set in the centre.

Veekee James and Femi were all smiles as they cut their cake with a beautifully decorated sword.

See the heartwarming video below:

See another video of the cake from the baker’s page below:

Fans gush over Veekee James’ white wedding decor and cake

The videos of Veekee James’ beautiful wedding venue and cake caught the attention of many netizens. Many of them were in awe of the lovely display of wealth and taste. Some fans took to social media to debate how much must have been spent on the star-studded wedding.

Read some of their comments below:

symply_jm:

“She had the wedding most of us dreamed about as a girl child .”

_oyiza:

“The cost of this wedding will be 100 trillion uncountable dollars.”

nitalicious__:

“Money is good!! May we all have our dream wedding as we desire,ijn, amen.”

taiwo_baebee:

“This lady took her time and gave herself the wedding we girls fantasized about growing up..he been get some kind things sef wey I no fantasize wey Dey here.. kudos to her and the team ..this is so creative.”

williamsbig_bos:

“This wedding cost more than 200 million l'm sure.”

Official_abaac:

“The both couple really spent a lot of money… nothing less than 300M.”

ollycee_concept:

“I just dey imagine the cost of the cake sword alone.”

glamby_tomiee:

“Go hard or go home! I love ittt.”

latifachuks:

“This is worth thanking and worshipping God. People that are hating on her won't understand. Imagine a girl that came from the slum having this kind of wedding? God is good Congratulations, girl.”

its.giftie:

“Poverty die by fire!!!”

tjcakes_n_more:

“God forbid I miss heaven...if hall is this beautiful and breath taking, how heaven go be? I mean, I can be in this reception hall, and my brain will thinking HEAVEN AT LAST... the decorators bad gan.”

prittylittlepackages:

“I think her wedding should carry the award of the best and most beautiful and movie worthy wedding of the year. Wow.”

