May Yul-Edochie looked glamorous as she adorned a yellow dress with a fascinator which made her fans gush at her

Her outfit was designed with white embellishments and it had a lovely design at its lower parts and other areas

The beautiful mother did not lose her smile as she posed for pictures showing off class and elegance in one piece

May Yul-Edochie, influencer and the first wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, adorned a glowing yellow dress and it gave her an enchanted look with its beautiful designs.

May Yul-Edochie makes fashion statement in yellow dress. Image credit: @mayyuledochie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The outfit had silver embellishments in its chest area which made it dazzle on her. To bring out its beauty further, the dress was combined with a net material and a yellow classy fascinator.

She gave a beautiful smile as she struck her poses for pictures which she captioned on Instagram:

"Today, we are reminded to show selfless love to others irrespective of their status or background."

Check out May's lovely yellow outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to May Yul-Edochie's look

Several fans of the influencer made nice comments on her post. Check out some of them below:

@lincedochie:

"Ogini di. Beauty, brains, soul and elegance all rolled into one. This is May Yul Edochie."

@ritaedochie:

"See my elegant Queen May Yul Edochie."

@maiii_cci:

"Chai, how can a wife hotter than side chic, baby mama left over sandwich. Me love you too much my one and only Queen."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"The queen."

@desmond_chikwado85:

'The only revenge I love."

@akugz_ke:

"Ladies and gentlemen, the lady in yellow is called Queen May Edochie. She is the chairperson of women disciplinary committee. She put inj cya sense in people without saying a word...How does she do it? I have no idea. She must enter the Guinness Book of Records."

