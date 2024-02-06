Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus is one lady who does not joke with her fashion sense as she stepped out in a classy red dress

She combined her attire with a stylish fascinator that looked like a hand fan and sat pretty well on her head

Her fans admired her outfit and ensured that they made beautiful compliments about it on her Instagram page

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus made her fans drop nice comments on her page after she posted pictures of her adorning an elegant red dress.

Eniola Badmus looks lovely in her pretty red dress. Image credit: @eniola_badmus/Instagram



Her dress, which was designed with beads, flowed to her ankles and looked radiant on her. She complemented it with a fascinator which was well positioned on top of her head. Her outfit wasn't complete till she accessorised it with gold earrings.

The beautiful role interpreter looked takeaway as her fans gushed over her. While captioning her pictures on Instagram, she noted that she was the master of ceremony at the wedding event.

Check out lovely photos of Eniola Badmus in the slides below:

Fans react to Eniola's pictures

Many fans of the actress have reacted to her beautiful pictures. Check out some of their comments below:

@kemity:

"Fine senator."

@glitterstouch_makeovers:

"Eni baby small small on us na."

@papaya_ex:

"Pretty senator Badoskyyyy."

@dayoiyanu:

"You ate the whole look. No crumbs."

@swallowit.ng:

"My darling, you look absolutely stunning. Girl you’re fireee."

@sandraqueeniz:

"You look really good mami, no long talks."

@toyinson:

"Most gorgeous."

@jazzytheconnect:

"You don finally burst dem. Opor."

@bluegoddes_s:

"Most beautiful;."

@horlamidey860:

"Beautiful as always."

@nneka_emmy:

"So stunning ma."

@mhizshackydeola:

"So fine."

