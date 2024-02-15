A bride adorned a simple white dress for her wedding, which did not get to her ankles, and it generated several reactions online

She did not wear any jewellry including wedding rings alongside her husband, and they looked happy together

As they stepped out of the church, their guests cheered them on, and they took some pictures together

A bride has gotten the attention of netizens after a video of her wedding dress was shared by a TikTok user @tetteykofijohn.

A bride turned up in a simple white dress for her wedding. Image credit: @tetteykofijohn/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She wore a white satin dress which had a lace design on it. Her hair was well covered with a white headwrap. The groom looked dapper in his suit as he held his bride's hands and they walked side-by-side smiling at their guests.

Though they did not wear any wedding ring on their fingers, they were spotted with wristwatches. As they walked outside the church, the bridesmaids and groomsmen were seen around them, including other guests at the memorable occasion. They also snapped pictures in an ecstatic mood.

From the comments on the TikTok post, it was said that the couple belong to Deeper Life Bible Church, where accessories such as earrings, necklaces, and makeup are not encouraged by its members.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out a video of the bride's outfit below:

Netizens react to bride's dress

Several social media users have reacted to the dress of the bride on her wedding. Check out some of their comments below:

@blissy babe:

"They are wearing watches but no ring."

@Doris Ama Akesseh:

"I am a deeper lifer, we don’t wear ring."

@obaapaangebible:

"I tap into your blessings."

@Dadaba Akosuah."

"Who said you won’t look gorgeous on your wedding day without makeup and accessories?"

@Babbe:

"Why wristwatch when you can wear earrings please? I need to understand."

@Obaapa Fausty:

"Without a ring, what shows that they are married?"

@cheriee:

"So so simple and beautiful."

@naashikaswtz:

"No rings?"

@Antoinette:

"My question is, why are guys wearing wrist watch? It also accessories."

@bernicenapare:

"Simple wedding. God bless your union."

Bride rocks natural face without makeup

Legit.ng earlier reported that while many brides often go out of their way to ensure that they look very gorgeous, there are those who aren't bothered.

A lady, who recently got married in Ogun state, had become a viral sensation for how she appeared on her wedding day.

She got married to the love of her life rocking a plain white, high collar ball dress with a headwrap.

Source: Legit.ng