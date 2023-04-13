A video of a group of bridesmaids rockin mono-sleeved jumpsuits at a wedding has surfaced on the internet, showing how bridesmaid fashion can be fun.

In this part of the world, the obvious and popular choice for bridesmaid fashion often involves a dress as they tend to be safer and within the spectrum of what is considered bridal-themed.

This is why outfits outside this option tend to stand out and be unique.

Photos of some of the bridesmaids in jumpsuits. Credit: @mc_nomicable

Source: Instagram

A case in point is a video of some bridesmaids at a wedding seen wearing not dresses, but jumpsuits.

In the video shared by presumably the MC of the event, the ladies are seen dancing into the hall dressed in the regal and classy maroon ensembles.

The ladies paired the jumpsuits with gorgeous fascinators.

Check out the video below:

Interestingly, the bride opted for the full princess look.

In another video, the bride is seen dancing with her groom, rocking a regal bedazzled ballgown with long fitted sleeves and a sweetheart neckline revealing some cleavage.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng