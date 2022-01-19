While many brides often go out of their wedding to ensure that everything about their look ranging from their hair down to the shoes on their feet is perfect, there are those who aren't the least bit bothered.

A lady who recently got married in Ogun state has become a viral sensation for how she appeared on her wedding day.

Nigerians have since shared their thoughts. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

While most ladies often rock makeup and wear expensive hairdos, this bride cared for neither of these things.

In a post shared by Instablog9ja, the lady got married to the love of her life rocking a plain white, high collar ball dress with a bejewelled headwrap.

She sported a barefaced without any makeup and the only piece of jewellery seen on her was the wedding band.

Reactions

adestitoali:

"Let's not lie,she's beautiful.Happy married life beauty."

callmedamy:

"Her life her choice."

justdamz_:

"Her wedding, her choice!!"

zarapearls:

"she's beautiful even without makeup."

harjimobi1:

"And believe me she’s beautiful with it and if she make up as well, she go dey alright."

pinklipscream2:

"Thank God for her; my wife make up glow go blind camera man sef."

like_erma:

"Her life, Her choice. Me sha I’m doing full make up!!!"

afrifunnymotion:

"And she is really beautiful❣️"

