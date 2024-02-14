A Nigerian bride has gotten netizens talking after she showed off the price of a flamboyant wedding dress she wore on her special day

Her outfit looked very long at the back and it rubbed the floor, but it did not stop her from expressing excitement as it was her dress' style

The groom was adorned in a white suit and he danced close to his wife as the guests at the memorable event cheered them

A Nigerian bride has become a topic of discussion among netizens as she revealed what it cost her to rock her flashy wedding dress.

Bride looks gracious on N12m wedding dress. Image credit: @shadow_mcfr/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to a video posted online, her dress was worth N12m, and it got many talking. Her white dress, which had silver embellishments on it, was designed in a long flowy pattern and it had much of the material on the floor.

She danced happily alongside her husband as attendees at their special occasion rejoiced with them. The price tag placed on the outfit did not sit well with some people as they doubted it was up to it. Others simply expressed dislike for the style.

Check out the flamboyant wedding dress in the video below:

Reactions trail the bride's dress

Several social media users have reacted to the outfit of the bride. Check out some of their comments below:

@adabuzo:

"It’s very beautiful but also giving centipede vibes."

@tiwidearest:

"It’s not even fine. Lainshe iru eja."

@chioma.onuoha:

"It's tacky! My opinion though."

@triple_chy_pretty_:

"Until I see the front view, because this back be like one leaf wey we dey see for my village that time."

@l.amaka:

"Me being a tailor knows this price is a big lie."

@otas_91:

"My question be say, dem go wear am again after now? Just curious."

@endowed_outlook:

"Well there is this thing I use to say that even if I become the most richest person in the whole world, there are still some things I can’t think of buying or do with my money."

@mhizanny1:

"I hope the front is giving because the back is giving tacky."

@_sam_becca:

"Na 1.5million she wan talk make una calm down."

@bliss23701:

"Doesn’t worth it."

@bbella:

"Waste of fabric."

Veekee James rocks N44m dress for wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that fashion designer Veekee revealed that for brides to get her kind of wedding dress this year, it would cost them $30,000 (N44.3m).

Her husband, Femi Atere, was also adorned in a classy white suit by popular fashion designer Mai Atafo.

In a chat with media personality Timi Agbaje, when asked about the worth of his outfit, Femi preferred not to disclose it.

Source: Legit.ng