As the big day approaches, every fashionista bride wants to make a statement with her wedding look. Legit.ng explores fashionable wedding looks for brides who want to steal the show.

From modern minimalist to vintage chic, endless options exist to showcase your style and steal the show on your special day.

Photos of some wedding dresses.

Source: Instagram

Whether you're a trendsetter, a fashion-forward bride, or simply looking for inspiration to create a unique bridal look, we've curated a list of five stylish wedding looks that are guaranteed to turn heads and leave a lasting impression.

Get ready to walk down the aisle in style and make a fashion statement that will be remembered for years to come.

Check them out below:

Wedding look 1

This gorgeous off-shoulder wedding dress is perfect for ladies who like to show skin.

Here, this lady models the regal dress with an overskirt and a cathedral veil attached to her hair.

Wedding look 2

For the bride who prefers modest yet classy looks, this is a perfect choice.

The vintage-style dress keeps the skin covered in a simple dress with drama lace puffy sleeves.

Wedding look 3

This beautiful lace mermaid dress is a timeless look for wedding fashion lovers.

The long sleeves and tulle-infusion in the flounce of the dress gives the look an elegant and edgy vibe.

Wedding look 4

For Muslim brides who are big on fashionable looks, this is the dress!

The lace number, which features a beige underlining, flatters the feminine curves while keeping the drama in the sleeves.

Wedding look 5

And for the final pick, this dress is for ladies who are in love with dreamy looks. What better way to rock such a look if not at one's wedding?

Everything from the fabric to the low-cut neckline and fitting screams perfection!

