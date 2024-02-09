Tonto Dikeh and Mercy Aigbe have secured their place as fashionistas in the Nigerian movie industry and they are not relenting yet

They both wore colourful ankara styles that gave them ravishing looks, and they accessorised their dresses appropriately

Their fans were in awe of them as they showed off some styles that their followers could rock for their owambe parties

Nollywood actresses Tonto Dikeh and Mercy Aigbe have something in common and it relates to fashion. They showed it off again as they adorned creative ankara outfits that looked glamorous on them.

Tonto adorned a colourful dress that was a mix of purple, blue, green, and yellow. Her dress brought out her curves and it flowed to the ground. She combined it with gold bangles and earrings, and her brown hair fell on her shoulders.

Mercy Aigbe adorns stylish purple dress

On her part, Mercy wore a show-stopping purple ankara dress that gave her a dazzling look. She combined her ankara with a black net and also tied a scarf on her dress. Her blue bag further made her look takeaway.

She accessorised her outfit with a black necklace, black and silver bangles, and black earrings. She struck different classy poses in her photo shoot that got her fans mesmerised.

Tonto's fans comment on her dress

Many fans of the Nollywood diva have reacted to her lovely outfit. Check out some of them below:

obitaris101:

"U fine abeg."

@relinkams_clothings:

"King T:

@blackcinderella001:

"Gods favorite. You are blessed Woman King."

Fans hail Mercy's fabulous look

Several fans of the actress have hailed her outfit. See some of them below:

@___highstreetbrands.ng:

"Oh my God. God’s masterpiece in a masterpiece. The designers hands are blessed. So gorgeous."

@qute_tosyn:

"The fashion icon herself, nobody comes close."

@bolajiogunmola:

"Nobody badder."

@temmytopesmile_abike:

"My beautiful fashionista mama."

Mercy Aigbe dazzles fans in cultural outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy is not only known for her acting skills, she also has an admirable fashion sense.

She made this evident at her movie premiere 'Ada Omo Daddy' where she adorned two elegant cultural dresses.

Her colleagues and fans expressed their excitement at her outfits and praised her style.

