Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, looked adorable as she dressed up for Veekee James' wedding in her lovely attire

She wore a green dress with a glamorous design on her chest area and exposed the upper parts of her body

Her fans were in awe of her as they drooled over her dress and made comments about her striking beauty

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has turned heads in her lovely outfit for the traditional wedding of popular fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James.

Iyabo Ojo daughter, Priscilla, looks lovely in a green dress for Veekee James' wedding. Image credit/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She showed up in a green breathtaking dress that was creatively designed at its upper part. The dress, which showed off her curves, also exposed her chest area. She combined her outfit with her green 'gele'.

To spice up her outfit, she carried a gold bag which gave her a classy look. She also glammed up with accessories of a gold necklace and earrings that made her dress more beautiful. Her expensive shoes spoke class and elegance. Her makeup was also on point.

Priscilla captioned her outfit on Instagram:

"Good things come to those who wear green. Congratulations to the latest bride in town @veekee_james. #loveunbeaten24."

Check out her gorgeous dress in the video below:

Fans react to Priscilla's dress

Many fans of the celebrity daughter made various comments on her posts. Check out some of them below:

@enioluwaofficial:

"Happy married life, my dearest Priscilla. Congratulations to you and yours."

@hildabaci:

"A baby gal happy marriage oooo."

@ewalagos_fh's profile picture

"Haaa Priscy, it's Aunty Iyabo that born you true true."

@dressedupfeet_:

"Her purse is a whole mood. We love it."

@styleinlagosss:

"Green never looked better."

@__priye:

"Green with envy. We are truly envious of this beauty."

@thewhitemelanin:

"This is fireee!!!"

@lydiaaofficial:

"Ate that up."

@realhaniel:

"Gurl you look so goood. Ahaah kimon."

Priscilla Ojo twins with her mum

Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla had taken to social media to celebrate her mother's 46th birthday in her lovely attires.

Priscy, as she is fondly called, shared a dance video with her mum as they transitioned into different outfits.

The young influencer gushed over her mum and queried if she was truly 46, as other netizens joined her in celebrating her mum.

Source: Legit.ng