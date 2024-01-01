Popular actress Mercy Aigbe marked her 46th birthday and she decided to make a fashion statement with pink

She wore a lovely pink flowery dress which was perfect on her and got people commending her look

It was a memorable moment for her as her first cinema movie 'Ada Omo Daddy' is still getting reviews from her fans

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti is having a good time of her life. She is marking her 46th birthday on January 1, 2024, and also counting her progress at the cinemas with her movie, 'Ada Omo Daddy'.

For her birthday photoshoot, she wore a beautiful pink flowery dress. She looked beautiful in her outfit which she combined with silver earrings. She captioned the photos on Instagram:

"Chapter 46 unlocked. Happy birthday to me! To God be all the glory, honor and adoration. @ceolumineeofficial literally made this Dress in 24hrs! I came back from Osogbo today, straight to her place and here we are. You are the best!"

Mercy Aigbe looks beautiful in pink birthday dress. Source: @realmercyaigbe/Instagram

See photos of her lovely outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Mercy Aigbe's birthday dress

The actress' outfit got some reactions. See some of them below:

@eveesin:

"Oh my pretty 1st Jan baby."

@misturaasunramu:

"Happy Birthday Queen Magdiva, more blessings."

@mary.igwe:

"Capricorn Queen. Happy birthday mami."

@unusualphyna:

"Happy birthday Queen of all queens."

@kazimadeoti:

"Happy birthday to my darling wife, Agbeke. Keep being successful and amazing love."

@officialchristy_o:

"Happy birthday to you , may the lord perfect all your doings."

@papaya_ex:

"Happy birthday sweet 15."

@sweetmotherconfessor:

"Happy birthday aunty Mercy and happy prosperous new year."

@lindaosifo:

"Happy birthday queen. You look beautiful. Endless blessings & love I wish you."

@ceolumineeofficial:

"Happy birthday and happy new year 2024. Egbon mi owoh. I celebrate you today. Go and make it in Jesus name."

Mercy Aigbe dazzles fans in different cultural outfits at movie premiere

Legit.ng earlier reported that beautiful actress Mercy Aigbe is not only known for her acting skills, she also has an admirable fashion sense.

She made this evident at her movie premiere 'Ada Omo Daddy' where she adorned two elegant cultural dresses which got accolades from her fans.

Her traditional themed wear was a display of style and elegance. In her first appearance, she wore a red and silver dress with a red staff and a long black crown, which depicted the Efik tribe fashion.

