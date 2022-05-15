The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards took place on Saturday night, May 14

Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, won big at the awards emerging as Best Actress in a Drama as well as the Best Dressed

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at her outfit and the reactions that followed her victory at the award show

On Saturday night, May 14, Osas Ighodaro went home a smiling winner following her victory at the Africa Movie Viewers' Choice Awards.

The actress snagged the Best Dressed award. Credit: @officialphotofreak, African Magic

Source: Instagram

Among the stars who brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet event was the curvaceous mother of one.

Standing tall in a gorgeous bedazzled dress, the talented actress put her beautiful figure on display and it was indeed buzzworthy.

The dress which saw Ighodaro snagging the coveted Best Dressed award featured a sheer corset bodice and sleeves with a see-through skirt and ruffle train and was designed by celebrity stylist, Veekee James.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

With her hair worn in a centre part style packed to the back, Ighodaro went for a subtle makeup look and sported some studded earrings which complemented her dress.

Check out the full look below:

A video of the moment Ighodaro was declared the Best Dressed star at the event captures the actress doing a mini dance as she walks to accept her award which she dedicated to her mother.

Click here to watch video.

Social media users share thoughts

omowunmi_alimat:

"Well deserved yato si aunty oniwo laya."

haylee_zar_beth:

"Style in Simplicity ❤️❤️"

st.boristitches:

"Love it this is well deserving Great actor ❤️"

ofure_pop:

"She deserved it!!!!"

hbells_26:

"Well deserved "

sosa__rose:

"Yaass that girl can dress ❤️"

AMVCA 2022: Funke Akindele, 15 female stars step out in dazzling ensembles

Nollywood stars, Funke Akindele and Nancy Isime were amongst those who shone brightly on the red carpet on Saturday, May 14 for the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Other celebrities who showcased their high fashion sense at the show include Mercy Aigbe and Idia Aisien among a host of others.

For this award, celebrities annually showcase their fashion style as fans get to vote for their favourites to clinch the most anticipated ‘Best Dressed’ award.

Source: Legit.ng