Popular fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, looked gorgeous as she dazzled in her outfit for her introduction ceremony

She adorned a green attire with gold embellishments, and also combined the outfit with a gold 'gele

Her husband Femi also looked dapper in his gold and brown outfit, and he complemented it with a brown cap and brown shoes

Popular fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, has begun the journey of holy matrimony with her introduction ceremony. She adorned a beautiful green dress with gold embellishments which looked ravishing on her.

The beautiful stylist blended her outfit with a gold 'gele', gold earrings, a gold necklace, and a pair of gold shoes. Her husband Femi did not also disappoint in his look as he wore a brown and gold attire, which he matched with a brown cap and brown shoes.

Veekee and her lover were a cynosure of eyes as pictures and videos of their introduction ceremony trended online. Fans were greeted with excitement of the bridal train at the occasion as they all looked beautiful in their various outfits.

Fans react to Veekee James' outfit

Several fans of the fashion designer have commented on her dress and also sent their well wishes. See some of them below:

@ini_cash:

"Hmmm! Love is sweet oooo! @God bless this union ."

@ayomipeskitchen:

"Is that a gold purse or part of the outfit? Either way, the whole look is giving. Congratulations Veekee."

@tokemakinwa:

"Congratulations my love… we shutting Lagos down."

@debbielingerie:

"If introduction dress is this beautiful. Please tell me what will traditionally dress look like."

@ekabjay:

"Only introduction and you are looking this fly like a traditionally wedded bride? What will happen during the main event? Congratulations Sis."

@jully__mk:

"I need oxygen to sustain all these cuteness gosh."

Veekee James displays shoes for wedding intro

In an excited mood, she posted two designer shoes, her earrings, necklace, and purse in preparation for her big day.

She noted that it was her day and her fans on social media expressed excitement for her as they guessed the shoe she would be wearing.

