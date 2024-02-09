Popular Nigerian designer Veekee James’ traditional wedding ceremony has continued to trend on social media

Videos made the rounds of her wedding venue as well as the beautiful cakes used for the ceremony

Many fans were in awe of the lovely display of wealth, and they reacted to the videos on social media

Nigerian celebrity designer Veekee James’ wedding to Femi has continued to draw the attention of netizens.

Recall that the public figure and her man got traditionally wedded on February 8, 2024, at a star-studded ceremony.

Fans drool over Veekee James wedding cake and venue. Photos: @veekee_james, @asoebibella, @naomicakesnmore

Source: Instagram

A series of videos from the beautiful occasion made the rounds online, including clips of the wedding venue and its tastefully done decor.

Staying in tune with the traditional theme, there were drummers and dancers decked in green and gold aso oke fabrics stationed at the entrance of the party venue to welcome the guests with their display.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

See a video below:

Another clip also showed the interior of the event hall. The location had been transformed into a beautiful green and brown space with its safari-themed decor. A lot of greenery was spotted, as well as cane sweetheart chairs for the couple to sit on.

See the video below:

Veekee James’ cakes steal the show

Another highlight of the designer's wedding ceremony was the beautiful cakes on display. The craftsmanship left many fans impressed as they gushed over the lovely green and gold-themed cake.

The edible arrangement was carved into a talking drum, a green chest, necklaces and shoes. These were all displayed beautifully at the party venue for guests to appreciate. See the video below:

Fans react to Veekee James’ wedding venue and cake

The lovely videos of Veekee James’ wedding venue and cakes raised interesting comments from fans. Read some of them below:

__crownjoke:

“Veekee took this wedding personalI love it.”

shoebossbackup:

“Today na today.”

liz_bookie:

“ This is too beautiful to watch.”

emistitches:

“Omo money dey oo.”

knidbox.ng:

“That shoe nko? Na cake too.”

Laracious_ideas:

“This one is a carnival.”

hauwa_garko:

“Wow people can bake oo. This is artistry in its best form. Beautiful.”

niolufabrics:

“So the shoes are actually eatable wow! Amazing cake.”

__.priscilla._:

“In this life, have money❤️.”

Im_ife:

“The decor ❤.”

imma_ojeh:

“The hall is beautifully decorated.”

toyinomotunla:

“She has a nice taste of decor.”

jessie_berrie:

“There’s levels to this thing .”

sweetstacee:

“Decor!!!!So beautiful .”

Fun videos from Veekee James' traditional wedding trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on Veekee James' traditional marriage with Femi.

The much-anticipated event took over social media after photos and videos started to make the rounds online.

As expected, a number of top celebrity guests stormed the occasion in beautiful attires seeing as the bride is also a known fashionista.

Source: Legit.ng