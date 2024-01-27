Popular fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, is set to tie the nuptial knot as she displayed some shoes for her special day

In an excited mood, she posted two designer shoes, her earrings, necklace, and purse in preparation for her big day

She noted that it was her day and her fans on social media expressed excitement for her as they guessed the shoe she would be wearing

Celebrity fashion designer Victoria James, popularly known as Veekee James, has gotten netizens blushing after she posted her designer shoes, purse, and expensive accessories she would be wearing for her wedding introduction.

For months, the hardworking stylist has posted pictures of herself and her fiancé Femi to the admiration of many, and she has looked forward to her special day.

Her fans rejoiced over the good news as they admitted that it is a tough time for single ladies following the recent celebrity wedding of Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and his bride Tiwi. It is worthy to note that popular gospel singer Moses Bliss is also planning his wedding to his fiancée Marie.

Veekee captioned her video on her Instagram page:

"What do y’all think I’m wearing today? Tell me in the comments. #Veekeeesday."

See a video of her shoes and other accessories in the video below:

Netizens react to Veekee James' wedding shoes

Several fans of the celebrity fashion designer have reacted to the video of her designer shoes. See some of the comments below:

@miss_delzmowo:

"As long as you're not going bare feet....anyone is good."

@samaanefu

"Anything you wear we’re ready !! Iyawo! Feels so good to say."

@yve_bibi:

"Airflow about to be restricted, okay."

@stefasbrown:

"Wear anything na you be boss."

@carollikomba;

"Luxury or nothing huN."

@fabulux_fashion:

"As a shoe lover, these shoes got me drooling."

@amyskitchenandtreats:

"Omo this 2024 came prepared for we Single Pringles like every weekend back to back."

@monife______:

"Patiently waiting to see the most gorgeous wedding dress ever."

@props_plaza:

"The last slide is so beautiful."

@hatere_ibk:

"E choke."

@bidemybakre:

"So excited!! Tension ti begin!"

@k.e.l.l.y.y_:

"Luxury queen."

