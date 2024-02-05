Popular fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, and her husband Femi, have continued to give their fans couple goals

For their photo shoots, they have adorned different cultural outfits, they wore Ibibio-themed attires earlier

The couple wore Yoruba traditional outfits for their recent display and it got their fans drooling over them

Celebrity stylist Victoria James, aka Veekee James, and her husband Femi adorned Yoruba cultural outfits for their latest photo shoot.

For the groom, he wore a brown Agbada that spoke class and luxury. He complemented his outfit with a cap and coral beads. Veekee did not disappoint as a fashionista herself, she glowed in her brown dress with green designs.

Her auto 'gele' was on point and she wore brown shoes which complemented her husband's brown shoes too. She accessorised her outfit with a green necklace and green ring. They both looked gorgeous as they posed for beautiful pictures behind a constructed Eyo masquerade.

The bride captioned the pictures on her Instagram page:

"My Yoruba community. Your Adukeh has landed. I’m sure you all are proud of Femi Femo. Please give me my YORUBA name! How do you rate my Vintage Yoruba Look on a scale of 1-10?"

Check out Veekee and Femi's Yoruba outfits in the slides below:

Fans react to their outfits

Many fans of Veekee and her husband have reacted to their Yoruba traditional attire. Check out some of them below:

@shallom_matthew:

"This is not even the outfit yet! Veekee James for a reason."

@hunyb01:

"Some people go explain tire for their tailor."

@cruisewithjoe:

"Omo singles when are we going to beg for mercy."

@thetochie:

"This Agbada is Abada-ing"

@eme.dyonne:

"I have come to the conclusion that the singles may not have steady supply of oxygen because Whaaaatt?"

@j.e.m.i.m.a.a:

"Don't budget 50k for this outfit and then expect people to drag your tailor when you see result o."

@farossey:

"Veekee said hold my glass amma give y’all a show."

funtexstore's profile picture

"Ondo men get eyes and them dey take care of their women. I trust Femi will make us proud."

@hutteywillycollectionwholesale:

"POV: When the bride is a Top tier fashion designer. You both look REGAL. We ain’t even ready."

