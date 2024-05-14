Herbert Wigwe, the co-founder of Access Bank, built a $500 million eponymous university in his hometown in Rivers state named "Wigwe University"

The CEO of Access Bank Plc, Wigwe, tragically passed away in a helicopter accident in California, United States

It is, however, exciting to note that the university plans to kick off full academic activities in August 2024

Wigwe University founded by the late chief executive officer of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, is set to commence full operational activities by August 2024.

Wigwe Varsity owned by late Herbert Wigwe, will officially kickoff operations in August 2024. Photo credit: wigwe.university

The university, which is located in Isiokpo in the Ikwerre local government area of Rivers state, will offer a diverse range of programmes across four major colleges. They include:

The College of Management and Social Sciences The College of Art The College of Science and Computing, and The College of Engineering.

Who is the VC of Wigwe University?

In January 2024, the private university appointed Prof. Miles Davis from the United States as its pioneer Vice-Chancellor.

Davis holds a Doctorate in Human and Organisational Sciences from The George Washington University, USA.

The institution confirmed and wrote:

"Our VC, Prof. Miles Davis shares some of the unique courses we offer, which is one of the many things that differentiates Wigwe University from the rest. We are on a mission to transform Africa."

Wigwe University: Board of Trustees

The Punch reported also that the member of the University's Board of Trustees includes:

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and the Founding Partner of Kenna Partners, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, among others.

Wigwe University revealed that all its programmes are “delivered to an international standard, in collaboration with key international partners.

"The Window is still open for you to join the FEARLESS Community at Wigwe University."

Wigwe University: Breakdown of school fees emerges

The breakdown of school fees at Wigwe University owned by the late former CEO of Access Holdings has emerged.

College is Arts is the cheapest at Wigwe University, Isiokpo with a total fee of N9.6 million per session.

While students in the College of Engineering, College of Management and Social Sciences, and College of Science and Computing are to pay ₦11,998,800 each.

