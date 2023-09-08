Renowned Afrofusion singer Asake trends online after a clip of him sharing some fashion tips while attending Naomi Campbell's Pretty Little Thing in London

In the viral clip, the singer was heard noting that, as a man, the best way to look nice and stand out is always to wear a tight top and baggy jeans

Asake also shared during the interview his favourite food and his birthday date; he noted that his zodiac sign was Capricorn

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian singer Asake was recently in London attending Naomi Campbell's fashion show, PrettyLittleThings and some things he said during an interview at the event have got people talking.

Asake was asked to give a breakdown of his outfit at the event and why he chooses to dress the way he does. He noted that he always loves to wear tight tops to show off his body.

Video of Asake at Naomi Campbell's fashion trends. Photo credit:@mufasatundeednut/@naijaeverything

Source: UGC

While noting that he loves Baggy Jeans to feel fly.

The singer in the viral clip broke down the outfit he had on and their designers. His top was a Charlie Constantino, his jeans a Ludan, sunglasses and shoes were Balenciaga.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Rice and stew - Asake reveals his favourite food

The YBNL artist shared some personal details about himself during the interview. He noted that his Zodiac sign was Capricorn, and he was born on January 13.

He also revealed that his favourite food is Rice and Stew.

Watch the hilarious interview below:

See how fans reacted to Asake's interview

@oma.luxuryhairs:

"That baggy go reach Ayrr Star to make 253 mini skirts."

@___xblack41_:

"If rich man wear ham na fashion, If poor man wear ham na madness."

@florishbaba:

"Wear this trouser when flying ✈️ incase of emergency no need for parachute."

@oluwakemi._o:

"No be everybody geh mind to wear this outfit o."

@tosinjuls:

"I must patronize Asake cloth plug. We have similar style."

@veeks______:

"Because it’s asake it goes ?? If na Pablo wear this one, Wetin una no go talk."

@thisisbrite:

"His Style resonates with his kinder Music … How man got the perfect team around him."

@lyn_kayy:

"If ayra star and this guy date lasan.. she don get sewing materials."

Fans react as Asake acquires a Lambo, video goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Asake recently joined the elite group of Nigerian musicians who own a Lamborghini luxury sports car.

A viral clip shared online by a netizen who captured the moment the car was being transported to Asake's mansion on the island has sparked different reactions online.

The new whip, an all-black convertible, has got people talking online as netizens hail the singer's quick rise and wealth accumulation.

Source: Legit.ng