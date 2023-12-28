Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, is known for his hit songs and his distinct fashion sense

Aside from his signature hairstyle, the artiste can be seen chiefly in baggy trousers, which have become part of his trademark

This time, he decided to rock a baggy jean skirt as he performed for his fans on a stage, and his outfit caused mixed reactions

Popular Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, is one talented individual whose works speak for him. He has also carved a niche for himself with his kind of dressing.

He stunned fans with the baggy jean skirt he wore during his performance recently.

Asake causes a stir as he wears a baggy jeans skirt. Photo: @asakemusic, instablog9ja/Instagram

The singer was dressed in an oversized black jacket, big black shoes, and dark glasses that almost covered his face.

See photos of Asake's outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Asake's baggy jean skirt outfit

Reactions have trailed Asake's recent outfit during. See some of them below:

katieofthehill:

"Na so e dey take start. They'll be shouting grace grace. What kind of grace starts making you dress like a woman? Only if you know what some enter into to make it."

tonia.gram_:

"This guy dey take him own inspiration from Kanye West."

chikkychoc:

"Mr Money with the skirt right now."

blaq_beeuutee:

"If a non celebrity or a poor person wore this, he’d be tagged a mad person or something ridiculous but because a celebrity is wearing it, it is fashionable and all. In Nigeria, just be famous or have money and see that everything and anything will go. Yeye be smelling."

ily_successful:

"Asake is promoting indecency. This guy can dress simply normal. Mteww."

"Now e no go easy to know when celebrity don dey craze."

emeka_:

“Egungun be careful, na express you dey go.”

"Omo!!! Ayra star will be humbled at the moment."

