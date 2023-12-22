Nigerian singer Asake is making headlines once again over a video of him stepping out with a mystery lady

However, the Grammy-nominated music star’s outfit caught the attention of most Nigerians

A number of social media users questioned what Asake was wearing as they wondered if he was rocking a skirt in public

Popular Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade aka Asake, is trending on social media over his recent outfit.

The Lonely At The Top crooner was spotted stepping out with a mystery lady in Lagos, and his attire caught the attention of many people.

Fans react to video of Asake's outfit as he steps out with lady. Photos: @jand_official

The YBNL artiste was rocking a figure-hugging top paired with bottoms that left fans confused about whether it was a pair of shorts or a skirt. The bright-coloured bottoms also had fringe details on the hems.

On the other hand, Asake’s lady rocked an all-white outfit that left little of her upper body to the imagination as a small band covered her chest area. The curvy lady also accessorised her hair with wooden beads.

See the video of their outfits below:

Nigerians react to Asake and his bae’s outfit

The video of Asake and his bae’s outfit caused a huge stir on social media. On one hand, netizens questioned the decency of the lady’s clothes while others wondered if Asake was wearing a skirt. Read some of their comments below:

king_fraga:

“Make money… so your woman will not tell your baby you’re wearing rubbish. ”

tufab:

“Shay na skirt be that Abi my eyes dey pain me. I think say na the girl be Asake boyfriend.”

oliviauwuilekhue:

“I see two women holding hands.”

Goodluckulaoku:

“Someone said two slay queens.”

akube_lounge:

“Odogwu be like Christmas tree.”

2sdi0r:

“What is Asake wearing?”

bishy.opeyemi:

“Y’all should relax it’s a short and not a skirt. Look at it from behind.”

sharon.chigozirim:

“If na portable wear am now una go dey laugh am.”

taeciabeautyhome:

“Why ayrra borrow am her skirt.”

leeeymarrrrh:

“Is that skirt on asake or na trouser .. you and your babe don exchange bayi.”

Chiskyetc:

“Men hustle sha… 2021 Asake wouldn’t get a reply from this babe.”

