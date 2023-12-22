“Shey Na Skirt?” Singer Asake’s Outfit As He Steps Out With Lady Draws Attention, Video Trends
- Nigerian singer Asake is making headlines once again over a video of him stepping out with a mystery lady
- However, the Grammy-nominated music star’s outfit caught the attention of most Nigerians
- A number of social media users questioned what Asake was wearing as they wondered if he was rocking a skirt in public
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.
Popular Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade aka Asake, is trending on social media over his recent outfit.
The Lonely At The Top crooner was spotted stepping out with a mystery lady in Lagos, and his attire caught the attention of many people.
The YBNL artiste was rocking a figure-hugging top paired with bottoms that left fans confused about whether it was a pair of shorts or a skirt. The bright-coloured bottoms also had fringe details on the hems.
On the other hand, Asake’s lady rocked an all-white outfit that left little of her upper body to the imagination as a small band covered her chest area. The curvy lady also accessorised her hair with wooden beads.
See the video of their outfits below:
Nigerians react to Asake and his bae’s outfit
The video of Asake and his bae’s outfit caused a huge stir on social media. On one hand, netizens questioned the decency of the lady’s clothes while others wondered if Asake was wearing a skirt. Read some of their comments below:
king_fraga:
“Make money… so your woman will not tell your baby you’re wearing rubbish. ”
tufab:
“Shay na skirt be that Abi my eyes dey pain me. I think say na the girl be Asake boyfriend.”
“Christian BBL?” BBNaija’s Bambam reportedly undergoes surgery as Teddy A drools over her curvy body
oliviauwuilekhue:
“I see two women holding hands.”
Goodluckulaoku:
“Someone said two slay queens.”
akube_lounge:
“Odogwu be like Christmas tree.”
2sdi0r:
“What is Asake wearing?”
bishy.opeyemi:
“Y’all should relax it’s a short and not a skirt. Look at it from behind.”
sharon.chigozirim:
“If na portable wear am now una go dey laugh am.”
taeciabeautyhome:
“Why ayrra borrow am her skirt.”
leeeymarrrrh:
“Is that skirt on asake or na trouser .. you and your babe don exchange bayi.”
Chiskyetc:
“Men hustle sha… 2021 Asake wouldn’t get a reply from this babe.”
Asake locks lips, cuddles endowed mystery lady
In other news, Legit.ng reported that a recent online video capturing the private moments between Asake and an unidentified woman generated online concerns among his fans.
The circulating clip depicted Asake and the beautifully endowed woman in a warm restaurant ambiance as they dined.
While at that, the Mr Money singer reached to the lady to kiss her on the lips.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng