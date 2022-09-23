Days after setting the internet on fire with his baggy jean, YBNL’s Asake has become a trending topic of discussion again

The Organise hitmaker kicked off the first leg of his US tour and he showed up in a Balenciaga shirt that looked just like a female skirt

Social media users had mixed reactions to the outfit with some people passing comments about Asake’s sense of style and fashion

Apart from keeping people hooked to his infectious sound and melodies, YBNL artiste, Asake, equally has a way of causing a buzz with his fashion sense.

Just days after going viral on social media for baggy jeans rocked in a dance video shared on his page, the singer returned with yet another weird outfit.

Asake rocks shirt that looks exactly like a female skirt. Photo: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Asake kicked off his US tour and he made his first stop in Chicago where fans were super thrilled to watch him perform in person.

A video shared on his Instastory channel captured the moment he appeared on stage in an unconventional Balenciaga shirt.

The singer’s outfit appeared as if he rocked a female Denim skirt.

Check out a video below:

Social media users react

azulpapix_ said:

"It’s a Balenciaga shirt."

kams_scentscape.backup said:

"Abeg wetin asake wear bayi ."

tooshup said:

"He can rock anything he wants! He’s a winner ."

miller_mims said:

"Arrgh, are guys cloths that expensive??"

_mz_naenae said:

"Looks mad uncomfortable though but we love Asake anyhow."

fredmonie said:

"At this point anything Asake wears is allowed! He can’t go wrong."

l.tobiloba said:

"This outfit will trend, YabaLeft will have more in-patients ."

lushchiq said:

"Skirt go come cost for market now ."

