Davido has been seen signing some autographs at a Grammy event he attended a few days ago

In the clip, the singer was wearing a white suit and white glass as so many white men struggled to get him to sign

Fans have taken to the comments section to react to the recording as they wished Davido well ahead of the main event

Davido Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has been shown great love by international fans ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards taking place on Sunday, February 2024.

The Grammy nominee was seen in his white suit while signing autographs for some men who were waiting for him.

Oyinbo men struggle to get Davido's autograph. Photo credit @davido

International fans struggle for autographs

In the recording, some men, mostly international fans ensured the 'Timeless' crooner signs his signature on their books and other objects they were holding.

The singer who is confident of clinching a Grammy couldn't attend to all the people waiting for him before he left the scene.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video and his fans

Reactions have trailed the clip where Davido was signing autographs for his fans. Here are some of the comments below:

@jully__mk:

"I’ll bring all my white dresses for him to sign, those people are lucky and blessed."

@flamezyofficial_:

"One after the other abeg! Una wan chook paper for him mouth ? Ah."

@i_am_opawire:

"GrammyBoy."

"official_stephen_001:

"We having 4grammy home in Nigeria. Davido 2, Burna boy, Ayra 1."

@donking669:

"If he no bring it home wahala go Dey o.'

@sabi_boi001:

"Can’t wait ooo."

@7gent_':

"Baba no dey bring anything home., make una rest."

@ayo_mi_kun0:

"What if this guy no win shingbai. Buh e be like person wey dem dun tell am fr back say him win."

@prankhottiee:

"Davido is bringing it home no."

@_ojefia__:

"The way Grammys go shock us eheeee I no trust them at all’s."

Cubana Chiefpriest hypes Davido ahead of Grammy

Legit.ng had reported that a video was sighted where Cubana Chiefpreist, one of the besties of Davido praised him ahead of the Grammy event.

The businessman called Davido the singer with three Grammys.

The exchange between Davido and Cubana Cheifpreist got some Nigerians sharing their thoughts online.

