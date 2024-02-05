Popular Nollywood actress Ini Edo has left little to the imagination after she adorned a black transparent outfit for an outing

Her jumpsuit was a blend of a black expensive material and a transparent design which brought out her curves

She also walked alongside fashion designer Jerry Ogbodo, aka Swanky Jerry, who was dressed in an luxurious attire

Popular Nollywood actress Ini Edo has continued to make fashion statements for her fans as she wore a creative black outfit with transparent designs.

Swanky Jerry, Ini Edo make fashion statements in their black attires. Image credit: @swankyjerry. @inedo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The expensive jumpsuit was made in a way that displayed her curves to the admiration of her fans. She combined her outfit with a silver shoe, a gold purse, and gold earrings.

When it comes to rocking quality hairstyles, Ini is always on point in them. She looked gorgeous as she styled her hair to form two parts from its middle, which dropped on her shoulders.

Her glasses were also screaming luxury as she walked with popular fashion designer Jeremiah Ogbodo, aka Swanky Jerry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The celebrity stylist wore a black designer jacket, a black and blue trousers, a black shoe, and a blue portable bag.

Swanky Jerry shows off recognition

In the pictures posted by Swanky on his Instagram page with Ini, he also added some recognitions he got. He was named among the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent under 40 years. Also, he was named among 101 Most Influential Nigerian Fashion Brands and Personalities.

He captioned the photos:

"My biggest flex is I don’t flex but I could. The humble don’t stumble. Disturbing the city with Ini Edo. #swankyjerry #king #noswankynostyling #iniedo #queen."

Check out some photos of Swanky, Ini, and his recognitions in the slides below:

Fans react to Swanky Jerry's post

Several fans of the fashion designer have reacted to his post. See some of the comments below:

@regina.daniels:

"Photo and caption lit."

@modafromama:

"Most humble guy on TV yet super blessed @swankyjerry ! Keep shining Jeremy."

@theunidenticalduo:

"The force."

@eichiemoses31:

"King and queen."

@isioma_yocambel:

"Swanky, keep doing big things."

@supablaqboi:

"No Swanky no style period. Positive vibes."

@callme_vickky:

"Classy"

@gheditty_i08491:

"Congratulations! Worthy and deserving."

aboubakar_nasibu:

"Baddest."

Swanky Jerry steps out inN1.3m ensemble

Legit.ng earlier reported that stylist turned reality TV star had stepped out for an event in an expensive ensemble.

Jerry, who was among the cast of the Young, Famous and African reality show, is known for his bold sense of style.

In this article, Legit.ng took a look at the cost breakdown of his stylish ensemble at the event which had fellow cast member, Annie Idibia in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng