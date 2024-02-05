A lady has gotten the attention of social media users after she posted a video of the purple corset dress she ordered and what she got

The ordered dress snatched the waist of the original wearer as she combined it with a purple 'gele' which made her look classy

On the other hand, what the lady got was an orange dress which did not look too bad but it did not hug her waist, among other issues

A lady looked distraught in a video as she showed the dress her fashion designer made for her, and it got several reactions from netizens.

Lady orders classy purple dress, gets replica she doesn't like. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The original outfit was a purple corset dress that looked classy on the lady wearing it as it fit her waist. Her shoulders and her outfit were also in alignment, and the lady combined it with the right accessories of silver earrings.

She also carried a black bag to match her outfit. When it was time for the fashion designer to replicate the dress, she made hers with an orange lace material with silver designs at the upper chest area.

The lady wore the dress she got without accessorising it as she looked displeased in it. It had no corset design in it and this made the lady's curves to be hidden with her stomach bulging out. The sleeves were also long and did not hug the lady's skin.

Check out the video of what she ordered vs what she got below:

Netizens react to the lady's dress

Several social media users have reacted to the lady's outfit. See some of their comments below:

@similolwaadewuyi21:

"I don't know why people that showcase what I got don't pose. Try to pose and smile. Self-confidence is required. Their look sef no make the cloth fine."

@itsoluwasayo:

"The sleeves is longer than her hand. What did she grow backwards?"

@jade_bn_kennis:

"I’m not a tailor but your order is corseted yours isn’t. Sister talk true, how much you pay?"

@tobiebree01:

"Olopa ma ko everybody because I just gave newly introduced tailor this style. Will just forward this video to her jeje so we no go explain each other for police station."

@gabrielistic_fashion_world:

"But why is the sleeve that long?"

@mipemodish:

"She should lean on the wall first."

@hardesunbo:

"Please they should tell us the changes they ask the tailor to make wen making the dress. but the tailor no try."

@kiddiesattraction:

"This is the perfect example of 'won ti get eh'."

@mabsews:

"Pele my dear."

@mrbneedlesndstitches:

"Eskelebe."

@shop_with_nana1:

"Make she pose first nah, why the pity face?"

Lady complains of low-quality dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady had ordered a white skirt and a white crop top with long sleeves and she got what she did not bargain for.

Her replicated outfit looked different from what she ordered, it did not look fit, and it appeared to have been made with low-quality material.

She wore the outfit and showed its angles which got netizens laughing, and they made funny comments about it.

Source: Legit.ng