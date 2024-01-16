Some fashion designers are known to deliver dresses that do not match what was ordered, and it is fast becoming a norm

A lady ordered a blue wedding dress, but she got a funny replica which appeared different in the upper part of her body

She had to get another one within a short time, which was properly done with another set of materials; netizens also shared their thoughts

A lady, Chinwe Ofili, got the emotions of netizens as she shared a wedding dress she ordered versus what she got from her fashion designer.

Ofili ordered a classy blue wedding dress which fit the lady she copied the style from. However, what she got was quite different as it did not fit on the upper part of her body.

To ensure that she looked glamorous for her special day, she got another set of materials and gave them to another fashion designer to make what she initially ordered. This time around, she got exactly what she wanted.

Her new dress was made in under 12 hours and was ready 20 minutes before her wedding started. She was grateful she was able to get what she wanted, and she shared a video of all three outfits on her Instagram page with the caption:

"Nah, getting married in Nigeria is not for the weak. When I say the devil really tried it!! Thank God, His hand was on me and I was able to see the positive in all and have a level of joy that can only come from him.

First off, I’m really grateful for how my big day turned out, but the journey to getting there had me in pure tears. You hear of horror stories with tailors, especially from brides for weird reasons, but this one had me shook!! After several fittings, my final fitting a day before the event was a disaster. In the video you can see me almost crying even. I had to rush to a new tailor to make something that I could wear…in 12 hours…with new fabric. I had my new dress delivered 20 mins before my event and glory be to God it worked out. Never again."

Netizens react to the lady's ordered dress versus what she got

Many people have reacted to the dress the lady got versus what she ordered. See some of them below:

@juntreey:

"I nor dey gree for anybody this year. Tag that tailor please. I will personally start the dragging cause what is this?"

@explorewithkevs:

"It’s how you looked calm chewing your gum during the fitting lol. Some tailors are wicked! I’m glad you figured out & you looked stunning."

@stefsignatures:

"Ah we really went through it, nana is the worst tailor, no one shld ever leave their wedding dresses in her hands if you don't want premium tears. Thankfully God did."

@poshlola:

"It looks amazing . The emergency tailor tried. But you are brave sha."

@iambecca_o:

"Wait what? Nah nah how were you that calm."

@dihma:

"Oh no but it came out beautifully done at the end."

@mss_kash:

"Aaaaah tears!!! Final look was eye catching."

@lizabethardo:

"Omo!!! Naija tailor will show you shege. Thank God oo."

@fadeoluwatola:

"Nigerian vendors will test you mehn…. Final look was gorgeous."

@donxbass:

"Nigerian tailors would test you."

