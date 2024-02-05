A lady ordered a white skirt and a white crop top with long sleeves and she got what she did not bargain for

Her replicated outfit looked different from what she ordered, it did not look fit, and it appeared to have been made with low-quality material

She wore the outfit and showed its angles which got netizens laughing, and they made funny comments about it

A lady recently got netizens laughing after a video of the outfit she ordered versus what she got trended online.

Lady looks dissatisfied after she gets a low quality of what she ordered. Image credit: @tailorcataloguepage/Instagram

She showed off what she ordered, which was a white long skirt and a crop top with long sleeves. What she got from her fashion designer did not have a fitting after she wore it.

The parts that required special finishings also looked poorly done and the quality of the material was entirely different from what she ordered. She looked dissatisfied with her outfit as she showed different angles of it in the video.

Check out the video of the ordered dress and what was gotten below:

Netizens react to the gotten outfit

Several social media users have reacted to the difference in the ordered outfit and what was gotten. Check out some comments below:

@kiddiesattraction:

"E remain white gloves make you start choreography -I will worship the Lord for he is holy."

@vanvinks:

"Na to carry shekesheke go river go dance igbe na him remain because na traditional worshipper this your stylist turn you to."

@chiamakagracella:

"Ahhh...If you can’t replicate a style , please leave it. What’s this na?"

@owodoyin:

"It’s the same style na abi na my eyes?"

@iamjulieberry:

"It’s same thing jor, just put your hands for back and leaf for mouth, you are good to go."

@nwachukwunkechi8:

"Straight to river Niger with calabash."

@precious_ajube:

"Biko drag it down first let's see."

@avuekwe:

"E be like Cele garment."

